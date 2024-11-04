Influencer duo the Vörös Twins, aka ‘Da Vinki Twins’ have come out in support of “da LGBTQ+” in a post as weird and wacky as they are.

The content creator and professional wrestling duo, Chris and Patrick Vörös, spoke out in support of the LGBTQ+ community in a post on X/Twitter.

The twins, who are colloquially nicknamed the ‘Da Vinki Twins’ due to their mispronunciation of historic painter Leonardo Da Vinci, wrote in the post: “Shoutout to da LGBTQ+,” along with two smiling emojis, before adding the very insightful follow-up, writing: “Da Gay.”

They then shared another post, which similarly went viral, this time shouting out to everyone “that is da gay.”

The 31-year-old brothers’ playfully positive brand of odd humour was met with similarly elated posts commending them for being “da ally.”

Chris and Patrick Vörös rose to fame in 2020 after sharing a post to TikTok in which they use a pop-quiz filter to answer the question: “Who painted the Mona Lisa?” they, of course, responded with the now infamous phrase: “DA VINKI?”

Since then, the duo have gained a massive following on Instagram, with over 1.2 million followers, and continue to share wacky and weird videos of their antics, including playing basketball with a dumbbell or getting scared by the number 600.

The duo have also enjoyed a career as professional wrestlers since at least 2013, when they first debuted in Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling (ECCW).

Since then, they have appeared in the international wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a Toronto Canada broadcast.

They were also mentioned in a November 2023 broadcast of John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight during a discussion on abortion rights, in which the comedian said reproductive rights “aren’t a discussion you can put off indefinitely like taking up pottery or working out who these guys are and why they’re like that,” showing a picture of Chris and Patrick.

“I say this with zero malice, by the way, they seem very wholesome,” Oliver added. “I just don’t really understand what their whole deal is.”

