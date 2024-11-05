The former navy seal who claimed to have who shot terrorist leader Osama bin Laden said he would keep a group of college boys who were voting for Kamala Harris as his “concubines”, if social media didn’t exist.

Robert J O’Neill is said to have taken part in the 2011 military operation, codenamed Operation Neptune Spear, during which al-Qaeda founder Bin Laden was killed at a compound in eastern Pakistan.

O’Neill has been the source of controversy for stating in the media that he was the sole individual who delivered the killer blow to the 9/11 terrorist mastermind, claims which contradict accounts detailed by fellow seal Matt Bissonnette in his memoir, and the usual code of silence regarding special ops.

On Monday (4 November), O’Neill, who hosts podcast The Operator, reacted to a group of young male voters by saying he would make them his sex slaves. He reposted a photograph shared by Democrat and political commentator Harry Sisson of himself and a group of pals after casting their votes in the US elections.

“We’re Gen Z voters and we all proudly voted for Kamala Harris. Real men support Harris,” Sisson wrote.

O’Neill replied: “You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines.”

It's amazing that this tweet, where you profess your desire for young boys, is still up, despite you being dragged through the streets of internet infamy.



Ah well. pic.twitter.com/eNEiTvKYPd — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 4, 2024

The word, which dates back centuries, refers to “a woman who, in some societies, lives and has sex with a man she is not married to, and has a lower social rank than his wife or wives,” according to the Cambridge English Dictionary.

One Twitter/X responded: “Do you know what the word concubine means?”

Another wrote: “Dude, WTF is this about? I respect what you’ve done but this is just sick.” Someone else said: “Tweets with menacing auras,” while another post branded O’Neill “a disgrace” to the country.

Sisson didn’t hold back in his reply either, writing: “So you want five young ‘boys’ to be your sex slaves…? That’s pretty f*cking weird. Also, ratio bozo.”

Dean Withers, who is also a political commentator and creator, wrote: “Hey, I’m the ‘boy; on the right. So, just to confirm… you want five ‘boys’ to be your sex slaves? Loser.”

