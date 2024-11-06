The former navy seal who claims to have shot Bin Laden has doubled down on his public desire to take several young male Kamala Harris voters as his ‘concubines’, following online backlash.

Robert J O’Neill, who is said to have taken part in 2011’s Operation Neptune Spear, during which al-Qaeda founder Bin Laden was killed at a compound in eastern Pakistan, subsequently became the subject of controversy after claims he was solely responsible for the killer shot of the mission.

But more recently, O’Neil found himself at the centre of a very different controversy. On Monday (4 November), he replied to a selfie of several young, male supporters of defeated Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and stated that he wanted to take them as “concubines”.

“We’re Gen Z voters and we all PROUDLY voted for Kamala Harris!” wrote original poster Harry Sisson, 22. “Real men support Harris!” The photo included Dean Withers, 20, Chris Mowrey and content creator known as ‘Parkergetajob’, both 22 and a fifth untagged man.

O’Neill, 48, replied, “You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines,” to much media backlash and scrutiny on social media.

You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines. https://t.co/EUwCiB4o1b — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

You may like to watch

A concubine is defined by the Cambridge dictionary as “a woman who, in some societies, lives and has sex with a man she is not married to, and has a lower social rank than his wife or wives.” Male concubines have also existed throughout history.

In a follow-up post, Robert O’Neill has now doubled down on his very public desire to own five younger men as sex slaves.

“I made a comment about Harry Sisson, who might be the most beta male on the plane,” O’Neill told the camera in the video posted to his X account yesterday (5 Nov). “He and three or four of his c*nty little friends got together and put out a thing that said: ‘Real men vote for Harris.’

“I noticed their age, too, and I responded that you’re not men, you’re boys, and would be concubines in the real world.

“And what I meant by that is, yeah you would be. You don’t know how to fight… and I basically will do whatever I want with you. That’s all I meant.”

He added that “guys like Harry Sisson… would be running for guys like me to save them. Saying concubine means a slave.”

The guy that shot Obama Bin Laden has doubled down on wanting me to be his sex slave after media backlash. https://t.co/Gfpfgy0hG4 — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) November 5, 2024

Withers replied to the follow up video, writing, “The guy that shot [Osama] Bin Laden has doubled down on me wanting me to be his sex slave after media backlash,” the day of the election.

Both Withers and Sisson had already replied to the original, wild, proposal; with the latter writing: “So you want five young ‘boys’ to be your sex slaves…? That’s pretty f*cking weird. Also, ratio bozo.”

Withers wrote: “Hey, I’m the ‘boy; on the right. So, just to confirm… you want five ‘boys’ to be your sex slaves? Loser.”

Robert O’Neill even reposted his original claim “for the communists who missed it”, and today (6 Nov) replied to a joke post stating: “BREAKING: HARRY SISSON & ASSOCIATED TWINKS WILL BE HANDED OVER TO ROBERT ONEILL AT 9AM EST TOMORROW.”

The former navy seal wrote: “I’m here. That little punk is crying his eyes out right now.”

O’Neill’s claims surrounding Bin Laden’s death directly contradict accounts detailed by fellow seal Matt Bissonnette in his memoir, and the usual code of silence regarding special ops.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has declared victory in the 2024 US presidential election and is projected to achieve victory.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.