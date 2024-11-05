Will Ferrell ad endorsing Kamala Harris upsets right-wingers

Republicans are up in arms about a new Kamala Harris campaign ad starring Will Ferrell.

The advert, which aired on Sunday (3 November), shows the Barbie star jokingly confronting voters to stop Donald Trump winning back the White House.

“This election is going to be one of the closest in history, your vote will make the difference,” Ferrell says.

The star confronts the idea that one vote can’t make a difference, while insulting a hypothetical non-voter called Gary and urging Americans to go to the polls.

“Oh blah, blah, blah, I’m just one person,” he says. “No, shut the f**k up, Gary. Last time, only a few thousand votes kept Trump out of office, and this time, we will hold you personally responsible, Gary.”

The Anchorman star has been a staunch supporter of Harris’ campaign, even featuring in a clip with gay fellow comedian Billy Eichner, Loud White Men for Kamala Harris, where they speak to voters on the street.

You may like to watch

The latest ad seems to have upset Trump supporters, several of whom claimed the actor was “dead to me.” One wrote: “Will Ferrell is making it real tough for me to watch Elf this season.”

Fox News even accused Ferrell of ‘threatening’ voters, seemingly taking the video far too seriously.

Others took the clip for what it is, a joke campaign ad highlighting the significance of voting in the US election.

Kamala Harris. (Getty)

Ferrell isn’t the only actor throwing their support behind Harris as Americans begin deciding who they want as the next president – Star Wars and Indiana Jones favourite Harrison Ford has also endorsed the Democratic candidate.

“When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying: ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again’, you have to pay attention. They’re telling us something important,” Ford warned in a clip published on Saturday (2 November).

“I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else, and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

