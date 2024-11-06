Emily Randall has been elected as the first LGBTQ+ Latina to represent Washington State in congress.

Randall, who lives in Bremerton with her wife Alison, beat Republican Drew MacEwen by more than 43,000 votes, to secure Washington’s sixth congressional district seat in the US house of representatives.

The two-term Washington state senator said: “We did more than win this election: we made history. Together, we shattered three glass ceilings.

“When I take office in January, I will become the first congresswoman and first person of colour to hold this seat, the first openly LGBTQ person to represent Washington State in congress, and the first ever queer Latina member of congress.”

Her campaign website promised that she will work to “defend our democracy… fight for our right to make decisions about our bodies, our families and our futures, expand access to quality health care and ensure educational opportunities for all”.

Happy anniversary to Alison & me 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽 It’s been one year as ✨married ladies✨ and I’m so grateful to be together on this wild adventure of life. Thanks for choosing me every day, my love 💖 pic.twitter.com/MnmooNUOiL — Emily Randall (@EmilyRandallWA) August 13, 2024

Janelle Perez, the executive director of lesbian political action group LPAC, which endorsed Randall, said: “As an out lesbian Latina, I will rest better at night knowing that Emily Randall will be fighting for LGBTQ+ equality, racial justice, immigration reform and reproductive freedom in congress.

“Like me, she lives at the intersection of being a LGBTQ+ Latina woman, and understands the issues we face every day. I also know she is inspiring countless Latina girls, like my own daughters, who will know that they too can grow up to be in congress.”

Randall’s victory comes as the Democratic Party licks its wounds in the wake of Donald Trump’s success in the US presidential election and the Republicans grabbing back control of the US senate, while closing in on retaining power in the house of representatives.

