Julie Johnson has become the first out LGBTQ+ person to represent Texas, and the South, in the congress as the election results were confirmed.

The Democrat, who has helped kill 76 of 77 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, beat Republican Darrell Day by some 50,000 votes to win the house of representatives seat for Texas’s 32nd district, which was left open when Colin Allred challenged Ted Cruz for his senate seat.

Prior to running for congress, Johnson, who described Texas as “the bullseye in this country of hate against the LGBT community,” has served in the state house since January 2019, representing District 115 for three terms.

Taking to X/Twitter, she wrote: “Tonight, Team Julie made history. I am incredibly honoured and humbled that you have elected me to be your representative for the 32nd district. Together, we have shattered barriers and proven that representation matters.”

She went on to thank her supporters for the win, and vowed “not [to] rest until we achieve our goals”.

The former lawyer told People magazine that she came out in 1991, at the age of 25, while living in Dallas.

“Everybody needs to be represented and have their voice and their perspective in the conversation of our governmental discourse. We all have to have a seat at the table,” she said.

According to her campaign website, Johnson aims to focus on reinstating reproductive rights, strengthening gun laws, stopping the “extremist agenda”, reducing the cost of prescription drugs and protecting the Affordable Care Act.

In 2019, she was one of five out Democrats in Texas who formed the first LGBTQ+ caucus in the state legislature.

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election will have taken some of the shine off Johnson’s success and she faces an uphill battle with the Republicans having taken back control of the US senate and on course for victory in the house of representatives.

