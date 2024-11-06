News host Rachel Maddow has been praised for coming out with the “best line of the night” for a perfectly-timed lesbian joke that injected much-needed levity into MSNBC’s nerve-wracking pre-election coverage.

Lesbian MSNBC news anchor Rachel Maddow appeared on a panel discussing the upcoming election on Monday (4 November), alongside four colleagues, sending them into hysterics with a well-timed joke about her sexuality.

Discussing the projected results, and how the public could be voting in key areas, fellow host Nicole Wallace told the news hosts: “Don’t sleep on men.”

“I’ve been saying that my whole life,” Maddow quipped, sending the other panellists into peals of laughter.

“Best line of the night,” Joy Reid laughed. “No one’s topping that. We’re done.”

“That’s a wrap!” Wallace added.

One social media user thanked Maddow for “getting us all laughing for once when we need it” as the clip continued to circulate as the US declared its election results.

“I think this election cycle has finally broken Rachel in the best possible way,” another joked.

Nicolle: …and she also said don’t sleep on men…

Rachel: I’ve been saying that my whole life

😂💀 pic.twitter.com/XFT5qdarkr — Maddow Fans (@maddowfans) November 4, 2024

Donald Trump initially proclaimed victory after winning several crucial battleground states.

The 78-year-old praised “MAGA” as he walked out on stage in Florida, claiming that his administration would bring a “golden age” to America and “help our country heal.”

Trump described his win as a “magnificent victory for the American people” and “will allow us to make America great again.

Trump had his victory confirmed when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes after being projected to win the state of Wisconsin.

His victory will see the no-longer-former president return to the oval office after a four year absence, having lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

