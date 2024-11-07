Jorja Smith announces 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates.

Jorja Smith has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will perform a string of shows in May and June 2025 as part of her Falling or Flying Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am GMT on 15 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 30 May at Manchester’s O2 Apollo and then head to Wolverhampton and Dublin.

She will then headline two nights at London’s Eventim’s Apollo on 5-6 June.

It’ll be in support of her second studio album, Falling or Flying, which was released in September 2023.

The LP features singles “Try Me”, “Little Things”, “Go Go Go” and the title track, as well as collaborations with J Hus and Lila Iké.

It marked her first full album in five years and reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

She will tour across North America in early 2025 as part of the tour, with dates planned in the likes of Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto and Brooklyn.

Ahead of Jorja Smith tickets going on sale for her UK and Ireland tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Jorja Smith tickets?

They go on general sale from 10am on 15 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can sign up to an artist presale via the singer’s website. You’ll need to choose your preferred date and enter your email or phone number to access tickets early. This will take place from 10am on 13 November.

An O2 Priority sale will take place for select venues from 10am on 13 November. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app or priority.o2.co.uk.