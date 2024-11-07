Donald Trump’s lesbian niece ‘deeply sorry’ about election result

Mary Trump has expressed her deep sorrow over the result of the US presidential election. The lesbian daughter of president-elect Donald Trump’s brother, Fred Jr, has been a vocal critic of her uncle for several years.

In a post attacking Trump after he had declared victory in the early hours of Wednesday morning (6 November), she wrote: “I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us.”

In a speech from his Florida headquarters, the president-elect had declared victory, saying: “We’ve been through so much together, and today you showed up in record numbers. This was something special and we’re going to pay you back,” Associated Press reported.

Mary Trump, who wrote her uncle’s unauthorised biography, Too Much and Never Enough, voiced her opposition to his policies as far back the 2016 election campaign when he beat Hillary Clinton to secure his first term in the White House.

Following the capitol riots in 2021, she called for Trump to be “barred from ever running for public office again.”

She was similarly vocal in her support of the Democratic candidate this time round, telling her fellow Americans to “get out and vote [for] Kamala [Harris].”

After conceding defeat on Wednesday, Harris wrote on X/Twitter: “My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve.”

In a speech at Howard University, in Washington DC, earlier, she urged her supporters not to despair.

“Hear me when I say this: the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up. In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the constitution of the United States,” she said.

