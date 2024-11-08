Here’s how many LGBTQ+ people voted for Donald Trump, according to an exit poll

Despite the overall results of the US election, LGBTQ+ people voted Democrat more in 2024 compared to 2020. Here is the breakdown of how many LGBTQ+ people voted for Trump, according to an exit poll.

Donald Trump beat his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the race for the 2024 US election and declared his victory before it was even official. Supporters heard how his administration will bring a “golden age” to America and “help our country heal”.

Despite the overarching rhetoric for people in the LGBTQ+ community echoing that of pain and anxiety in response to the shocking reality of a second term served by President-Elect Trump and the threat of Project 2025, there were undoubtedly some queer voters who checked the box of the convicted felon.

How many LGBTQ+ people voted for Trump?

Edison Research, a firm which oversees national election exit polling for media organisations CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC, found that 86 per cent of respondents who identified as “gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender” voted for Harris. Meanwhile, 13 per cent of those questioned voted for Trump.

The poll was only conducted in 10 “key” states on two randomly selected days before the election to capture exit polls of early in-person voters. The poll also utilised phone, mobile, text and emails to capture data from mail-in voters. There were 22,509 respondents in total.

Back in 2020, the same poll found that only 64 per cent of LGBT people voted for Former President Joe Biden, whilst 27 per cent voted for Trump. This suggests that LGBTQ+ people in the US have shifted to left-leaning politics in recent years.

It’s hardly surprising given the right-wing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community which has hung trans youth’s access to gender-affirming care in the balance and enacted anti-trans laws in some states.

In the president-elect’s campaign trail alone, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, divisive language and conspiracy theories were littered throughout, including that Haitian migrants were eating pets and teachers were performing gender-affirming surgeries at schools.

