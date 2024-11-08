Republicans finally admit that ‘yeah, actually, Project 2025 is the agenda’

Republicans have admitted that they can’t wait for Project 2025 – an ultra right-wing blueprint for a second Trump presidency, created by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank – to finally be implemented.

During his election campaign, president-elect Trump claimed to know “nothing about Project 2025” or who was behind it, while a spokesperson for the Heritage Foundation told CNN that it “does not speak for any candidate.”

But now that Trump has won the presidential election in such overwhelming style, people are wondering if he will finally admit to being involved. And, while he is yet to speak about it, his supporters have admitted that they can’t wait for the Heritage Foundation initiative to be implemented.

“You voted for it, enjoy. We tried to warn you,” one anti-Trump social media user warned on X/Twitter.

You voted for it. Enjoy.



We tried to warn you.

In a tweet that has been viewed more than eight million times, right-wing Daily Wire pundit Matt Walsh, said: “Now that the election is over, I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda.”

Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol

On his War Room podcast, former jailbird Steve Bannon, who was Trump’s White House chief strategist for seven months, gave the same dire warning.

Bannon, who was recently released from a four-month jail sentence for contempt of congress, said: “Matt Walsh, I think, is a very smart and funny guy. Now that the election is over, I think we can finally say that actually, Project 2025 is the agenda.”

Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson also commented, writing on X: “It is my honour to inform you all that Project 2025 was real the whole time.”

It is my honor to inform you all that Project 2025 was real the whole time.



🇺🇸 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2024

Also taking to X, Bo French, Tarrant County Republican Party chairman, wrote: “So, can we admit now that we are going to implement Project 2025?”

So can we admit now that we are going to implement Project 2025?

What could Project 2025 mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

A couple watch President Donald Trump’s victory speech from a TV screen in Foster City, California, United States on November 5, 2024 (Getty)

Project 2025 is an infamous proposed manifesto for the ultra-conservative faction of the Republican Party and, many believe, Trump’s second term.

It threatens to shred the rights and advancements of the LGBTQ+ community in the US, with its authors claiming that one of the biggest problems facing the country was the “toxic normalisation of transgenderism, with drag queens and pornography invading school libraries”.

It goes on to hit out at “transgender ideology” which it claims is a form of “pornography” linked to the “sexualisation of children”.

With gender mentioned 111 times and “LGBT(Q)” on 18 separate occasions, the document pledges to strip away anti-discrimination policies and restrict healthcare for trans men and women.

