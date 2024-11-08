X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is behind a new Star Wars film trilogy at Disney

X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is reportedly working on a new Star Wars trilogy at Disney. The news comes five years after the release of its last Disney Star Wars film in cinemas, The Rise of Skywalker.

The new Star Wars trilogy is set to be written and produced by Kinberg, who is behind several films in the X-Men film franchise, including 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past and 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

According to a report from Deadline, production company Lucasfilm closed on a deal with the filmmaker – who also co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels – to write and produce the trio alongside Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.

Sources close to the project told the outlet that the new trilogy will launch a new plot. Its storyline won’t continue The Skywalker Saga which started with George Lucas’ 1977 film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The publication instead suggests that the trilogy will launch a new saga, which will sit adjacent to upcoming Star Wars projects. Given that Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to make an official announcement, no release dates have been announced as of yet.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Lucasfilm and Disney for a comment on the matter.

The news comes three months after the Star Wars series The Acolyte, which was hailed for its queer representation, was cancelled despite breaking streaming records.

The Disney+ series was dubbed “The Woke-alyte” for including a diverse, LGBTQ+ cast, including welcoming the first out trans actor to the Star Wars franchise, Abigail Thorn.

According to Deadline, Lucasfilm chose not to proceed with season two of The Acolyte, despite the eight-part series breaking the Disney+ streaming record after its premiere.

The series was launched on 4 June, and garnered 4.8 million views on its first day on Disney+, leading it to rank as the biggest series premiere on the platform in 2024.

TVLine also reported that the first episode garnered 11.1 million views across the first five days of streaming. The series beat Disney+ competitors including Doctor Who, Marvel’s Echo and X-Men ‘97 during its premiere.

Even after bigots and angry fans attempted to review-bomb the show, with Forbes adding that low approval rates were linked to the “racism, misogyny and overall harassment of the cast which has poisoned every conversation about this show”, it still scored a solid 78 per cent with critics.