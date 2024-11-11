Trump-financing billionaire Elon Musk isn’t happy with Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) recent skit about him.

SNL aired on Saturday (9 November), the first time since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, opening with cast members jokingly lathering the Republican with praise in a bid to stay off his “enemies list.”

As the skit continued, former SNL regular Dana Carvey, who has spent much of the season playing outgoing president Joe Biden, leapt on stage dressed in Musk’s signature black attire, as fellow cast member Kenan Thompson said: “If our planet falls apart, we can all go to Mars with the other man we love and trust: Elon Musk.”

Carvey’s look included a black baseball cap with “Make America Great Again” emblazoned on it, similar to Musk’s own.

Embodying the X/Twitter owner, Carvey busted out some truly cringey dance moves, jumped up and down, and let out a zealous “USA” chant.

Images of Elon Musk went viral after his strange chant at Trump’s New York rally last month.

“Check it out: dark MAGA. Yeah! But seriously, I run the country now,” Carvey said as part of the impression. “America’s going to be like one of my rockets. They’re super cool and super fun, but there’s a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies. Ha ha!”

However, not everyone saw the funny – including the owner of X, who took to his platform to slam the impression. “They are so mad that Donald Trump won,” he wrote, alongside several cry-laughing emojis.

Elon Musk (L) donated millions to help Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality,” added Musk, who hosted the show just three years ago. “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

A number of Hollywood celebrities backed Kamala Harris’s campaign, with the vice-president even appearing on SNL last week, while Musk was one of Trump’s most ardent supporters and, between July and September, official figures showed, gave as much as $75 million (£58 million) to America Pac, the political action committee he founded that helped bank-roll the former president’s campaign.

