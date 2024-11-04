Sapphic songstress Chappell Roan is giving the gays, and her partners, everything they want, if her new country anthem “The Giver” is anything to go by.

The singer took to the stage on Saturday Night Live (SNL) to perform her queer hit, “Pink Pony Club”. The lesbian favourite also took the opportunity to sing one of the new tracks from her in-the-works second album.

She managed to come out as a dom top in the process, confirming that her kink isn’t just karma, it’s having girls wrapped around her fingers. The pop superstar tells her lover to “take it like a taker” as she dubs herself a “giver”, in the lyrics.

“I know the boys may need a map, but I can close my eyes and have you wrapped around my fingers like that,” she sings.

“Cos you ain’t got to tell me, it’s just in my nature. So take it like a taker, ’cause, baby, I’m a giver,” she belts on the steamy, Shania-Twain-style bop. “Ain’t no need to help me, ’cause, baby, I deliver, ain’t no country boy quitter. I get the job done.”

In the second verse, she brags about being able to “rhinestone [a] cowgirl all night long”, while in the song’s bridge, she coos: “All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right… well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right.”

The new track is the latest in a string of songs celebrating explicit lesbian sex, following Roan’s “Casual”, Billie Eilish’s “Lunch”, and “Doing Better” by Fletcher.

Ten years after her YouTube debut, Roan has spoken after her upcoming second album, telling Rolling Stone magazine: “We have a country song, we have a dancey song. We have one that’s really 80s, and one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, 70s vibe… it’s super weird.”

She’s previously said that she will be taking some time away from the limelight until May to write songs for the follow-up to last year’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

While the singer has topped the UK album charts, scored a number of top 10 hits on both sides of the Atlantic, and broken records with her string of festival performances this year, her rise hasn’t been without its issues.

She’s firmly divided internet opinions with her comments on navigating fan interactions, her approach to rude paparazzi demands, and her stance on tomorrow’s (5 November) US presidential election.

