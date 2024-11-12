Anneliese Dodds is facing flack on social media for meeting with gender-critical group Sex Matters.

On Wednesday (6 November), the group shared a photograph on social media of members of the team with the minister for women and equalities.

“Sex Matters had a positive and constructive meeting with Anneliese Dodds,” the post on X/Twitter reads.

“She reiterated [that the government] ‘will protect single-sex spaces for biological women’. We said this requires the law recognise biological women as a group that needs protection.”

The image shows Dodds, who was appointed to the equalities portfolio alongside Bridget Phillipson, standing between the group’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Maya Forstater, and head of public affairs Laura Pascal.

Re-sharing the post, Forstater wrote: “One way or another, the government must meet its pledge to protect single-sex services and spaces for women and girls. The judgment in the For Women Scotland case will determine how they can best do it.”

Sex Matters states that its mission is to “promote clarity about sex in law, policy and language in order to protect everybody’s rights”, and that it “believe that ideas and behaviours promoted in the name of gender ideology are misguided and harmful.”

After Labour swept to power in July’s general election, a spokesperson for The Office for Equality and Opportunity in the Cabinet Office told PinkNews that Dodds would seek to engage with LGBTQ+ groups regularly.