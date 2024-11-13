Prospective head of the new Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk has responded to claims that he made comedian Chloe Fineman cry during his appearance as a guest host on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2021.

In a now-deleted TikTok video published on Tuesday (12 November), SNL regular Fineman accused X/Twitter owner Musk of making her “burst into tears” with his reaction to her skit suggestions.

Now, Musk has responded on his social platform, failing to deny the allegation that he made her cry.

“Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that any of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried,” he wrote in response to a post sharing Fineman’s video.

“I was like: ‘Damn, my SNL appearance is going to be so f**king unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober. But it worked out in the end.”

Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried.



I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so fucking unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!



But then it worked out in the end 😮‍💨… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2024

You may like to watch

SNL’s first episode since the US elections aired on Saturday (9 November), with the cast jokingly praising Trump’s win – in order to stay off his “enemy list”.

The opening sketch then featured former regular Dana Carvey dressed as Musk, jumping up and down and celebrating Trump’s victory with a cringe-worthy “USA” chant.

In response, Musk took to X to slam the impression, saying SNL was “dying slowly” and was “out of touch with reality”.

Fineman said in her video that she decided to out Musk as the person who made her cry because he was “butt-hurt” by the impression. “You’re clearly watching the show. What are you talking about?” she asked. “And I’m like, you know what, I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member he made cry. He’s the host [who] made someone cry.”

In August, Fineman’s SNL co-star and Wicked actor Bowen Yang revealed on Watch What Happens Live that a male guest host had once made “multiple” cast members cry because he didn’t like their ideas.

Fineman went on to say: “I was not gonna say anything. But if you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, guess what? You made [me], Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch.

Chloe Fineman deleted the video after it was up for a few hours. Luckily I saved it…in it she says Elon Musk did not like her sketch: “You made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any… https://t.co/y4BxNSab8j pic.twitter.com/p2RVHQMYuC — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 12, 2024

“I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like: ‘It’s not funny’.

“I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha’. No. Then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page, being like: ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time.”

Fineman added that she and Musk “actually had a really good time” in the end.

“I thought you were really funny in it,” she said. “But, you know, have a little manners here, sir.”

Musk has previously addressed his stint as an SNL host, telling the audience at the All-In Summit in September that his first day in rehearsal was “rough” because nothing the cast had written was funny.

The skit he had wanted to do involved a crude way of finding out whether the show was really live, Musk added. “If you see my c**k, you know it’s true. If you don’t, it’s been a lie, all these years.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.