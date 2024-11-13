Gay teen ‘becomes Utah’s youngest elected official’

Gay teenager Jackson Lewis is believed to be Utah’s youngest elected official and he’s aiming to reform the education system.

Nineteen-year-old Lewis, who is a self-proclaimed “political nerd” and, according to his X/Twitter account “gay and annoying”, was elected to Canyons School Board District 1.

According to his campaign website, Lewis, who is a recent Hillcrest High School graduate, decided to run when he was 17, after hearing “school faculty complain about not getting the resources and support they needed from the state and district”.

Taking to X, Lewis wrote: “I am over-the-moon excited to serve this community for the next four years.”

We won! I am so grateful for the support I have received from the people of Canyons district 1, and I am over-the-moon excited to serve this community for the next 4 years.



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/bCq3NV88q7 — Jackson Lewis (@jacksonlewis65m) November 7, 2024

Lewis’ priorities include addressing student absenteeism, improving how teachers and staff are treated, and protecting student pedestrians.

In an interview with Fox 13 News, the Democrat said of his campaign: “People at first were like, ‘Oh, you’re running for office, you’re really young’. Then we got to talking.

“I learned so much more than if I just sat online making posts about the election. Those conversations, those perspectives, getting into communities and learning the experiences of those folks, it’s going to make me a better politician, it’s going to make me a better board member.”

He went on to say: “Especially when it comes to chronic absenteeism, we need to make sure students want to be in school and feel respected by people there.”

Lewis is prepared for late nights when he takes up his seat in January. “I know it’s not going to happen with a single board meeting. Obviously, that’s not how this works,” he said.

‘I know how difficult the job is’

“The reason I keep bringing that up is because people look at me and they see I’m young. I’ve been called naive quite a few times throughout this campaign. I want to reassure people who elected me, I know how difficult this job is.”

Canyons School District superintendent Dr Rick Robins said he was excited to hear the young board member’s “views… and how we can do better”.

Lewis’ representation as a gay man in Utah will be important, coming as it does in the wake of research that shows the Beehive State is the “most closeted” of all 50 US states, where users are most likely to google questions about their sexual orientation.

In August, Utah became the first state to ban a wide range of books from schools, including novels by Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret author Judy Blume. The move prompted one organisation to call it a “dark day for the freedom to read”.

