Set against a future of uncertainty for LGBTQ+ Americans and their allies after Trump’s triumph in the presidential election, there’s a shining beacon headed to the Capital Region (Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.) of the USA; WorldPride Washington, DC, 2025.

The event, which will mark the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in Washington, DC, is set to feature iconic performances from the likes of Kim Petras, Troye Sivan and Jennifer Lopez and “a vibrant and innovative slate of events and cultural programs,” showcasing the best that the queer community in the Capital Region has to offer.

WorldPride Washington kicks off on 31 May with an opening concert starring Shakira, and runs until the closing concert on 8 June.

But there’s so much more to the Capital Region of the USA than just Washington, DC itself. And as queer people rally to celebrate love in all its forms – and protest a wave of intolerance – once more, it’s never been more important to connect with the LGBTQ+ community around the globe.

Here’s what to do, where to visit, what to eat and where to stay for WorldPride, and beyond, into Virginia and Maryland.

Alexandria, VA

Alexandria is located just five miles south of Washington, DC, nestled on the Potomac River – close to Dulles International and Baltimore International Airports, and minutes from Regan National Airport. Its proximity to Washington makes it a no-brainer for those looking to stay somewhere more, ahem, peaceful than the city centre during or after WorldPride.

It’s served by five Metrorail stations, Amtrak and a water taxi service – and the city itself features the free King Street Trolley that runs from its City Hall to Old Town Metrorail station. More information on transport is available here.

Where to stay

Alexandria features several hotels sure to provide everything you need during a trip to the Capital Region.

Hotel AKA Alexandria offers a “Celebrate with Pride” package that gives guests a two-night stay with perks like round-trip water taxi tickets to visit Washington, DC, Pride accessories, cocktails and a disposable camera. A portion of the proceeds from the specialty cocktails will benefit Safe Space NOVA, supporting a safe, inclusive environment for LGBTQIA+ youth in Northern Virginia.

Hotel AKA Alexandria (Jeffrey Totaro for Hotel AKA)

Hotel Heron offers an “Allies of Alexandria” package includes late check-out, custom Hotel Heron swag, and a specialty cocktail on the rooftop. One dollar from each cocktail sold will go to the LGBT Meeting Professionals Association, an Alexandria-based group dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in the meetings industry.

Morrison House and The Alexandrian will offer a WorldPride package at both hotels includes drink vouchers for specialty cocktails, a welcome tote, and a $10 preloaded Metro pass to D.C. For each package sold, a $10 donation will go to Safe Space NOVA.

Where to eat

Reflective of the city’s rich history and proximity to Washington, DC Alexandria offers a blend of classic American cuisine, global flavours, and upscale dining, including top-tier seafood.

Virginia’s Darling in the heart of Old Town, offers diners an eclectic mix of New American small plates and a focus on women-owned wine offerings from Owner Nicole Jones, with every wine housed in the restaurant from a female-owned vienyard. The restaurant also has a gorgeous shop attached called Mae’s Market & Café for coffee, baked goods, sandwiches to order and more.

(Evan Michio Photography)

For an unforgettable seafood experience, dine indoors or on the rooftop patio of Hank’s Oyster Bar in Old Town North, helmed by acclaimed restaurateur Jamie Leeds. Jamie is one of the East Coast’s most respected chefs and has been recognised for her outstanding practices in advancing LGBTQ leadership and equality.

What to do

A city filled with history, Alexandria’s Old Town and new come together to create a haven of charm and things to do during your stay.

Find your next read at just-opened queer and woman-owned Friends to Lovers Bookstore, the Washington DC metro area’s first romance bookstore.

(Chris Cruz)

Treat yourself to some styling at Salon Monte, owned by local resident Monte Durham – who is known for his role as the fashion director on TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta.

Walking tours are available to delve into the city’s past, including a stellar Black History tour from Manumission Tour Company covering Virginia’s links to the Underground Railroad and more.

Pride Month Events

June 13: While at Pride at Torpedo Factory Art Center on June 13 visitors can explore a building full of artists, enjoy music and art activations.

June 14: Head to Port City Brewing Company in the West End on June 14 for the Priday Market & Drag Show featuring a mini-market of LGBTQ+ vendors from 12-4 pm, plus food trucks, local beer and a drag show at 5 p.m. A portion of beer sales will be donated to Equality NoVA.

June 28: The 8th Annual Alexandria Pride Fair features LGBTQ+ family storytime, art and poetry workshops, music, refreshments and LGBTQ+ Pride swag plus information on LGBTQ+ inclusive services in Alexandria and free and confidential health testing and vaccines.

VisitAlexandria.com/WorldPride will continue to be updated as additional WorldPride programming becomes available.

Richmond, VA

A dynamic city known for its historical landmarks, vibrant arts scene, and diverse cultural offerings, Richmond, Virginia is the capital city of the state. Richmond’s queer scene is known for its inclusivity, creativity, and strong sense of community, and over the years, has evolved into a regional hub for LGBTQ+ culture, blending activism with social and artistic expression.

The city has rail links to Alexandria, and is just an hour and a half’s drive south.

Where to stay

The Quirk Hotel in Richmond is pink to make whoever you want to wink this WorldPride. Housed in a beautifully restored 1916 building that once served as a department store, the hotel is filled with striking contemporary art and design elements, including a rotating collection of local artworks. It’s also proudly LGBTQ+ friendly – so you’ll feel right at home when you venture south of Alexandria.

What to do

The vibrant art scene and rich history of Richmond, Virginia means that there’s no shortage of things to do, including museums, shopping, drag shows and gay bars, and more.

The Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens features millions of lights that illuminate gardens and twinkle in trees under the night sky. Voted Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the US in 2023, the garden is named after Richmond businessman Lewis Ginter, who had a male roommate until he died in 1897.

Known as Richmond’s ‘Mile of Style,’ Carytown is a vibrant and eclectic shopping district that offers a unique blend of local boutiques, restaurants, art galleries, and specialty stores.

Virginia Museum Fine Arts is one of the largest and most prestigious art museums in the United States, offering a world-class collection of art from diverse cultures and time periods.

Lex’s in Carytown, Richmond, Virginia. (Getty Images)

Where to eat

Richmond, Virginia boasts a culinary scene that blends Southern comfort food with international influences, farm-to-table freshness, and innovative flavours

One of the Richmond Region’s most beloved LGBTQ+ owned restaurants, Liberty Public House is where to go when you’re feeling like a bite to eat. With cocktails themed from Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” to feeling like a “Snowflake”, paired with Southern favourites food like chicken and waffles and crab cake sandwiches, it’s the perfect place to refill and refuel.

The Gold Lion community Café is a hallmark of the queer community in Richmond, offering Indian-slash-American inspired vegetarian dishes in a space that hosts drag brunches, poetry nights, comedy shows and more.

Frederick, MD

The charming city of Frederick, Maryland, is smaller than its metropolitan neighbours – but its welcoming queer community is second to none. A focus on community-building and local support, helmed by The Frederick Center, makes the city a hidden gem of the Free State; and though Frederick may not be on everyone’s list, it leaves a charming impression after visiting.

The city is easily accessible by car from Baltimore and Washington, and is in close proximity to several airports, including Dulles and BWI.

Where to stay

Frederick’s charming hotels range from classic to more eccentric, making sure to cater to everything a traveller needs.

Towneplace Suites Frederick by Marriott is your classic, tried and tested hotel, complete with friendly concierge staff, fitness facilities and shops on site.

Visitation Hotel Frederick is located in the former site of a Catholic boarding school known as Visitation Academy, dating to 1846 with a long and storied history in Downtown Frederick. The hotel, which includes a restaurant on-site, The Wye Oak Tavern, managed by Frederick’s own celebrity chef Bryan Voltaggio, opened in December.

Where to eat

From farm-to-table eateries to cozy cafes, local breweries, and creative international flavours, Frederick has something to satisfy all tastes – including a lot of breweries.

Magoo’s Pub & Eatery is a cozy pub at the heart of the historic district of Frederick, and hosts one of the city’s LGBTQ+ happy hour groups.

Modern American restaurant Showroom is an LGBTQ+ owned/operated business, opened by celeb chef Bryan Voltaggio. It also hosts one of Frederick’s happy hour groups, Pride on the Patio.

The Orchard has been serving Frederick with fresh, local food since 1988, including a variety of stir-fries, fresh salads with homemade dressings, and chef-created desserts.

Queer operated/ own business The Ordinary Hen is nestled in the heart of Frederick, and its stellar menu is a celebration of the region’s rustic and rural countryside, offering classic dishes reimagined.

Combined coffee shop and bicycle shop Gravel & Grind offers great coffee, locally sourced cuisine, and a full service bike shop with bike rentals.

What to do

From exploring its rich historical sites and museums to enjoying outdoor adventures in nearby parks and mountains, Frederick is the perfect getaway from its busier neighbouring cities. Whatever you choose to do, you’ll be welcomed by the city’s community with open arms.

The Frederick Center is one of the most important institutions in Frederick for LGBTQ+ individuals; it maintains resources and support for the city’s queer community. The Center runs groups of varying ages and focuses to best support its vibrant patrons.

Grab a coffee at Dublin Roasters; one of Frederick’s many LGBTQ+ owned/ operated business, owner Serina Roy has been sourcing and roasting coffee beans, with a focus on sustainable practices, for more than 20 years

Cunningham Falls State Park is just minutes from Frederick via car, and features stunning hikes of varying levels of difficulty – including the tallest cascading waterfall in Maryland at 78’ tall. LGBTQ+ hiking group the Stonewall Climbers often frequent the gorgeous park

Cunningham Falls State Park (Visit Frederick)

Tour Frederick. The city features several independent stores that boast everything someone looking for retail therapy after WorldPride might need. Tenth Ward Distilling Company, Curious Iguana bookstore, and Take Root plant shop to name a few.

Baltimore, MD

Good morning, Baltimore! The birthplace of the national anthem of the USA blends history with contemporary culture, a thriving and lively LGBTQ+ scene complete with its very own ‘gayborhood’ and world-class restaurants and institutions.

Where to stay

The Ulysses; a vessel for wonder featuring 116 guest rooms, including four suites, an all-day café, a glamorous drinking parlour, and a tropical cocktail bar off the alley. The hotel embraces Baltimore’s contradictions and eccentricities with a textured, idiosyncratic design, and is layered with arcane references culled from Art Deco movie palaces, the oeuvre of Baltimore icon John Waters, the veneered dining cars of steam engines, and so much more.

Where to eat

As an important historical seaport, Baltimore’s seafood is second-to-none – but there’s something for every palate as a city with a diverse and eclectic population.

A community coffee shop and café by day, and an arts venue (with a full bar) by night, Mobtown Ballroom & Cafe is one of many jewels in Baltimore’s crown, with delicious food and frequent Lindy Hop (local dance style) events.

Bloom’s cocktail bar is less eating than drinking, but is found in the Ulysses; a decadent cocktail lounge (with exceptional wines) that draws influence from the fantasy of Art Deco movie palaces, while the menu takes inspiration from the glamor of 1920s Cabaret and the excess and fun of Baltimore in the 70s and early 80s.

Gertrude’s is located in the Baltimore Museum of Art, and its delicious food is locally sourced and Chesapeake inspired. Founded in 1998 by couple John Shields and John Gilligan, the restaurant is truly some of the best of Baltimore – and its crab cakes and oysters are to die for.

What to do

The most populous city in Maryland, Baltimore has a wealth of activities for travellers aside from belting the Hairspray soundtrack. Iconic local landmarks like Graffiti Alley are nestled next to historical institutions like the Washington Monument (yes, the one built before the one in DC!) And the city’s thriving queer scene offers nights out to be remembered.

Visit E.C. Pops; originally a popcorn store (and still a finely respected merchant of popcorn), E.C. Pops also features the iconic Rainbow Room, where you can pick up a whole array of Pride-themed merch.

American Visionary Art Museum is a unique and inspiring museum dedicated to self-taught, visionary artists who create extraordinary works outside of traditional art education and techniques.

Leon’s is the place to go if you’re looking for a good time. As the oldest gay bar in the city, Leon’s has welcomed everyone with open arms, a cold drink, and a warm, lively atmosphere in Mount Vernon since 1957. Karoake, drag shows and more await.

Explore Baltimore’s gay neighbourhood; Mount Vernon. From Gertrude Stein’s Eager Street home to the locations where John Waters shot and screened some of his earliest films, Baltimore’s colourful queer history is there to be uncovered.

Washington, DC

The hostess with the mostess, Washington, D.C. will be home to WorldPride in 2025. Aiming to “inspire [the] global audience to become change-makers within their own communities, and to help enrich LGBTQ+ lives throughout the world,” the celebration marks the 50th anniversary of the city’s own Pride.

Where to stay

Lyle Washington, DC leans into its location within the Dupont Circle neighbourhood, known for its LGBTQ+ community, and celebrates with Pride-related offers and events, like special ‘Love at Lyle’ packages and a drag brunch prior to the Pride parade. Lyle is located in a cozy Art Deco former apartment building and is ran by London-based Lore Group.

Where to eat

From exquisite fine dining to stellar food trucks, historic markets to up-and-coming neighbourhoods, the home of WorldPride offers an exciting range of culinary experiences – with countless LGBTQ+ owned and operated businesses to support.

Pizzeria Paradisio is owned by lesbian restaurateur Ruth Gresser, and the popular local spot offers wood-fired pizza, salads and an impressive selection of beers from around the world that are perfect for lunch, dinner or takeout.

Mi Vida, ran by gay-owned Knead Hospitality and Design, is a modern Mexican restaurant offering a fresh take on traditional flavors, with a menu boasting carefully crafted tacos and enchiladas to hand-crushed guacamole and delicious cocktails.

ThreeFifty Bakery and Coffee Bar is nestled in the heart of Washington’s gay district, Dupont Circle, and is run by gay Washington resident Jimmy Hopper. Originally a nightclub called Cobalt, the quaint bakery has everything it needs to provide a delicious caffeine kick.

What to do

It won’t surprise you to know that Washington is home to several gay bars, each with its own distinct character and charm to welcome you to a vibrant night out in the Capital. Pitchers, A League of Her Own, Thurst Lounge and As You Are all proudly lend their space to sepcfici facets of the queer community, with other venues like The Little Gay Pub as the perfect place to start (or end) your night.

A guided cycle tour by Unlimited Biking will help you see iconic landmarks by the National Mall and Tidal Basin on a three-hour expedition that will take you past hallmarks of the Capital like the White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial and more.

And, of course, Washington, DC is home to a packed schedule for WorldPride come 2025, kicking off at the end of May. The full rundown of events can be found here, with highlights including a performance by Shakira at the opening ceremony, Pride Film Festival, a human rights conference and Capital Pride Honours. There’s a Global Dance Party, the customary WorldPride parade and more.

Capital Pride taking place in Washington, DC in 2023. (Washington.org)

