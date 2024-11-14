Trump reportedly says he ‘can’t get rid’ of Musk: ‘Elon won’t go home’

President-elect Donald Trump seemingly can’t shake off his new best friend Elon Musk.

“Elon won’t go home, I can’t get rid of him,” Trump reportedly joked to fellow Republicans. “At least until I don’t like him.”

The SpaceX owner is said to have been an almost constant presence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida since the presidential election, with the pair regularly dining together and even sharing a game of golf.

Musk has also regularly sat in when Trump made calls to other world leaders, including with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tech journalist Kara Swisher told CNN on Sunday (10 November) that Musk’s presence had even unnerved some of Trump’s other advisors, who allegedly called it odd.

Elon Musk (R) is said to be regularly at Donald Trump’s side. (Getty)

“He definitely inserts himself all the time,” she said. “That’s his style. That’s why he’s just suddenly shown up there like the guest [who] wouldn’t leave.

“I’ve heard from Trump people saying: ‘Oh wow, this is odd’, and I’m like: ‘Yeah, you’ll see much more of it’.”

Following his election triumph, Trump announced that he was creating a position in his administration specifically for Musk, who he called a “wonderful American.”

The South-African-born billionaire will head the Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, named after Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency, alongside fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste – which is a lot of people,” Musk warned after news of his appointment broke.

Musk’s pledge echoed those he made in the lead-up to his acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, when he vowed to clean up bots on the social media site. However, bots are now seemingly more prevalent than ever.

