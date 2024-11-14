Lady Gaga is joining Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season two

Mother monster Lady Gaga has been cast in the second season of smash hit Wednesday, alongside Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams.

The series premiered in 2022, and followed Ortega as the most miserable day of the week as she attempted to master her psychic abilities and thwart a mysterious killer at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday also went ultra-viral due to a dance scene set to the soundtrack of a sped-up “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga – and now, according to Deadline, season two will introduce mother monster herself.

Details on Gaga’s role in Wednesday are unclear, and it is not known how large a part her character will have in season two.

It is Gaga’s first acting role following her portrayal of DC supervillain Harley Quinn in the critically panned Joker: Folie a Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Her involvement with Wednesday was first teased by Scream queen Ortega back in 2023.

“I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega told Variety about a potential Gaga appearance in the upcoming season.

As for what she would play, Ortega said: “If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they’d have to be two monsters who understand each other.”

Production for the sophomore season began in late April this year, in Ireland; it will include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Addams matriarch Morticia, Luiz Guzmán as Wednesday’s dad Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as .Sheriff Deputy Ritchie Santiago.

According to Deadline, additions to the cast include Billie Piper as Capri, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

