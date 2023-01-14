Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga joining cast for season two

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has addressed Lady Gaga taking part in the show’s viral dance trend and speculated about her joining the cast for a second season.

After Wednesday hit screens, the dance scene choreographed for the school prom became a TikTok sensation as millions replicated it to the sound of Lady Gaga’s hit song “Bloody Mary”.

It seems the trend got back to the music icon herself, as Lady Gaga did her own Wednesday cosplay and became an integral part of the Wednesday series.

So much so that when Netflix announced the season two renewal, it was to the backing track of – you guessed it – “Bloody Mary”.

And now there is a clamour for Gaga to take it one step further by joining the show itself.

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

“I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega told Variety about a potential Gaga appearance in the upcoming season.

As for what she would play, Ortega posed: “If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they’d have to be two monsters who understand each other.”

Ortega also acknowledged how wild it was for Lady Gaga to share her own version of the Wednesday dance, saying: “It’s really strange.”

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

She added: “You know what’s funny? A long time ago I worked with a hairdresser that worked with Gaga and I just had seen Gaga in concert a few years before.

“[The hairdresser got] Gaga [to make] me a video saying she heard I was a fan. Gaga made me a sweet video. I doubt she remembers. But to see her do that now…it’s one of those moments you realise life changes really fast.”

With the new season still in the early stages, it’s all to play for, with every chance Gaga could make the bill.

Ortega clarified that herself, adding: “I have seen nothing and I know nothing. As the actor, you’re told what to do. I’m waiting on it! I think they’re just starting to get a writers’ room together so we’ll see.”

In the meantime let’s all manifest Gaga picking up that season two script.

Wednesday season one is on Netflix.