Netflix has finally dropped a new trailer for Queer Eye season nine, and fans have finally been gifted their first look at the newest member of the Fab Five, Jeremiah Brent.

The streaming platform previously announced that the HGTV star would join long-term cast members Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for the upcoming ninth season, which takes place in Las Vegas, USA.

Of course, this also marks the departure of interior designer Bobby Berk. He left the show in series eight and rumours followed about France being the reason that Berk was leaving the show after a “situation” allegedly transpired between the pair.

The Queer Eye cast head to Las Vegas in the upcoming season. (Netflix)

There were also allegations that Van Ness had “rage issues” on set. Van Ness recently responded to the behaviour allegations, claiming that “a lot of people were looking for a reason to hate me”.

In a new trailer for Queer Eye season nine released on Wednesday (13 November), the cast addresses the elephant in the room. “The world is changing. We’ve grown and changed. Even our cast has changed,” Brown says of the new group.

He then introduces Brent as the member with “the design skills, honey!” To this, Brent sweetly adds: “I feel like I’m finally home with the Fab Five.”

Season nine is set to feature new heroes, including “a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence and a dedicated librarian in need of a change”.

Despite being set in Sin City, one of the new series heroes calls the group “angels” for making a difference in their lives with their transformations. Tearing up after reviewing their work, Brent asks his new co-stars: “Is this what it feels like every time?”

Season nine of Queer Eye is set to be released on Netflix on 11 December.