Bobby Berk has spilt the tea on the “situation” between himself and co-star Tan France, and the reason why Bobby left Queer Eye.

The design expert previously announced he would be leaving the hit Netflix series following its eighth season. Bobby Berk has been a member of the Fab Five — which also includes Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — since the reality show premiered back in 2018.

Following his announcement, speculation was rife that his departure could be due to some alleged drama between himself and other co-stars. At the end of last year, fans of the series discovered that Berk was allegedly not following France on Instagram or tagging him in group pictures from the show.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Berk addressed the speculation, saying: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing. And nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He continued: “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings—and siblings are always going to fight.”

He clarified that his decision to leave was due to already confirming “multiple other projects” outside of the show, before the new series was renewed.

You may like to watch

He added: “I want people to know that Tan and I—we will be fine.”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Tan France for a comment on the matter.

Why Bobby left Queer Eye

Previously, Berk posted a lengthy thread on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter about his departure. Berk described his decision to leave as one made with a “heavy heart”.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon,” he wrote.

In the thread, he also thanked fans for the “surreal” love they have given him and for having “embraced me and accepted me for who I am”.

“It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better.

“I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”