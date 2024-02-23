Jeremiah Brent has spoken out about rumours that he’s replacing Bobby Berk on Queer Eye.

Berk announced back in November that he’d be leaving the hit Netflix series following its eighth season. The design expert has been a member of the Fab Five, along with Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France, since the reality show premiered back in 2018.

But rumours swirled about France being the reason that Brent was leaving the show, after a “situation” transpired between the pair. At the end of last year, fans of the series discovered that Berk was allegedly not following France on Instagram or tagging him in group pictures from the show.

And now, Brent — an interior designer and TV personality — has opened up about his potential future on the series. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project star has been at the centre of replacement speculation, and People asked the 39-year-old about the rumours in a 20 February interview.

While the star didn’t confirm or deny whether he would be joining the rest of the Fab Five, he said he’s definitely “open” to being on the series.

“I’m open to anything. I love those boys. I’m friends with them, and I’ve got a lot of respect for what the show does and what it represents,” Brent said. “It’s what matters most to me about design, so you never know. I’m open to anything that life presents.”

In terms of what’s next for the former Queer Eye star, he has already confirmed being on “multiple other projects” outside of the show.

Berk was spotted at the same table as Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott and his wife, Zooey Deschanel, at the 4 February Grammy’s viewing party. After Scott and Berk were photographed together and spotted engaging in conversation at the event, reports suggest that Berk could be making a move to HGTV.

At the time of his departure announcement, he wrote: “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”