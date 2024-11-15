Anti-LGBTQ+ NFL player Harrison Butker trolled by feminists after knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker is being mocked after he injured his knee, following previous comments about women and the LGBTQ+ community that sparked uproar earlier this year.

The news came on Thursday (November 14) ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday (November 17), with Butker “expected to miss 3-4 weeks and is likely headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury”.

The Chiefs’ will “have a new kicker” for Sunday’s game, according to a post on X by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Several social media users were pleased to hear about Butker’s injury. One widely-circulated post featured a video of a television audience for The Ellen Degeneres Show standing up and cheering passionately with the caption: “Women seeing Harrison Butker get injured.”

Another said: “Please take all of Harrison Butker’s pain and have it stay exactly where it is.”

“Sounds like he should get back in the kitchen,” a third person wrote, referencing an old misogynistic trope about women belonging in the kitchen as housewives.

A fourth person posted: “Finally karma hits the right target.”

Other mocked Butker for not being ‘manly enough’, with one person saying, “real men don’t miss work”, while another said joked that he injured his knee because he was too “busy bending the knee to Trump.”

What did Harrison Butker do?

Harrison Butker during his commencement address. (YouTube/Benedictine College.)

This comes after Butker delivered a controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College back in May. During the speech, Butker said that there had been an erosion of traditional Catholic values in daily life, pointing to “abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media” as examples.

He also called LGBTQ+ Pride “sinful” and accused world leaders of “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America”, before going on to say that women were sold “diabolical lies” about their careers.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met back in middle school would convert to the faith become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker,” he said, encouraging women in the audience to do the same.

Many other celebrities and sports stars disagreed with Butker’s comments, but surprisingly The View host Whoopi Goldberg defended him and his beliefs.

Despite widespread backlash, Butker said he did not regret his comments.

The commencement address was not the last time he faced criticism for his views.

In July, Harrison Butker also spoke out about the participation of drag queens during the Olympic opening ceremony calling it “crazy” and later posting a Bible passage on X that read: “Be not deceived, God is not mocked.”