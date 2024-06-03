Katy Perry has marked Pride month by creating an edited version of NFL player Harrison Butker’s anti-LGBTQ+ college speech.

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Butker courted controversy for giving a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas, in which he dubbed Pride a “deadly sin” and called abortion “murder”.

The athlete criticised president Joe Biden for promoting “degenerate cultural values” and accused political leaders of “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America”.

Butker, who plays alongside Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, also suggested that women’s primary and most important job should be as a “wife”, “mother” and “homemaker”.

Butker’s bizarre rant led to an outpouring of condemnation online, with one petition to get him removed from the Kansas City Chiefs accruing nearly a quarter of a million signatures. Butker has since doubled down on his views.

Now, pop superstar and “Never Really Over” singer Katy Perry has shared her own, playful response to the sportsman’s tirade; editing his speech in order to fix it “for my gays” for Pride month.

Perry, 39, shared a clip of the speech on social media alongside the caption: “Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays – you can do anything, congratulations and happy Pride.”

In Perry’s edited video, which uses audio taken directly from Butker’s speech, the athlete now says: “I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world.

“I say all of this to you because I have seen firsthand how much happier someone can be supporting women, and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

He continues with a sweet message for LGBTQ+ people in Pride month: “The road ahead is bright. Things are changing. Society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion.

“With that said, I want to say happy Pride month to all of you, and congratulations class of 2024.”

At the time of writing, Perry’s hilarious edit has amassed almost 180,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram and been viewed 600,000 times on TikTok.

Katy Perry. (John Shearer/Getty Images & PinkNews)

While Perry’s music has sountracked gay playlists for more than 15 years now, and the star has spoken out about her affinity with LGBTQ+ people before, the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer has also hit a bum note with the community in recent years.

In 2022, she was condemned for voting for billionaire and former Republican Rick Caruso to become the mayor of Los Angeles, due to the politician previously donating to anti-abortion candidates.

Earlier this year, the former American Idol judge was slammed by LGBTQ+ fans for writing a “thank you” post on X/Twitter to the social media site’s owner Elon Musk, despite his history of controversial opinions on the LGBTQ+ community.