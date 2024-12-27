Harrison Butker has won a scathing “A**hole Of The Year” award after delivering an anti-LGBTQ+ commencement speech earlier in 2024.

In May, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker told students at Benedictine College in Kansas that he believed Pride month to be “sinful”. Butker also insisted that most women celebrating their graduation there would be happier as wives and mothers.

He also targeted the Democrats’ views on abortion. Butker claimed the US president has “been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice”.

Following Butker’s original speech, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity officer Jonathan Beane said that it did not represent the league’s views.

Butker later insisted that he doesn’t regret his words, and has now been awarded as Outsports’ “2024 A**hole Of The Year.”

The outlet wrote that “for his anti-gay, anti-women speech, and doubling down on it throughout the year, Harrison Butker is Outsports’ 2024 A**hole Of The Year.”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of the Kansas City Chiefs for a comment on behalf of Harrison Butker.

Outsports also had a Dishonorable Mention in former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who has platformed her anti-trans views on “another level” this year. Gaines spoke out against this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for its inclusion of trans models and made invasive comments about trans swimmer Lia Thomas’ body.

“She seemed to be everywhere that conversations about trans athletes popped up, whether it was the San Jose State women’s volleyball team or high schools,” the outlet recalled.

“She is also helping to lead a lawsuit against the NCAA’s trans-athlete policy, which creates a path to participation in female sports for trans women.”

Butker follows previous winners of the awards including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 2023, FIFA in 2022, People who intentionally misgender trans athletes in 2021, World Rugby in 2020, and more.