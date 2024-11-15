Wicked extends West End run into 2026 – with extra tickets released.

Wicked has announced its extending its West End run until at least 2026 – with thousands more tickets released.

The smash-hit show is the 10th longest running musical in London and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The musical will now run at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in the West End until at least 4 January, 2026.

Tickets for Wicked in the West End are now available to buy from ATG Tickets.

The award-winning musical, which will play its 7000th performance tonight (15 November), has released more than 550,000 extra tickets.

The show is set to play its 7000th performance on the West End. (Matt Crockett)

The West End production currently stars Alexia Khadime as Elphaba, alongside Lucy St. Louis as Glinda, Ryan Reid as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible, Michael Fenton Stevens as the Wizard, Caitlin Anderson as Nessarose, Graham Kent as Doctor Dillamond, Laura Harrison as Standby Elphaba and Joe Thompson-Oubari as Boq.

The award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with the book by Winnie Holzman.

It’s based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The production features beloved songs like “Defying Gravity”, “Popular”, “The Wizard and I”, “For Good” and “What Is This Feeling?”.

The show features beloved songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular”. (Matt Crockett)

The news of the show’s West End extension comes ahead of the release of the much-anticipated screen adaption.

The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda and will be released in cinemas on 22 November.

In a behind-the-scenes teaser trailer that was released earlier this year, Chu said: “Wicked, to me, at its very core, is about friendship.”

Grande, added: “These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other, and that is a mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I.”

While Erivo said: “We just sort of – I just got chills – we both just found each other, I guess. We just got each other immediately.”

How do I get Wicked tickets for the West End?

They’re now available to buy via ATG Tickets, with booking available until 4 January, 2026.

The show’s performance will continue Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30pm, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Plus ten newly added shows for 2025 are also now on sale, which includes Christmas 2025.