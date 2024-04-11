In an iconic move, Ariana Grande took a moment at CinemaCon to honour her “many different pairs” of fake eyelashes in her performance of Wicked.

Fans were given a first look at the movie adaptation of the musical in February, which features Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

On 10 April, the on-screen duo took to CinemaCon Las Vegas (we can only guess by broomstick and bubble, respectively), for the annual convention for movie buffs.

With the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” singer dressed in a Glinda-approved pink and white floral mini dress and Erivo serving Emerald City realness in a green bardot top and metallic mini-skirt combo, the pair took to the stage at Caesars Palace in anticipation of the movie’s pending release.

And every girl and gay knows how a great pair of fake eyelashes can make them feel ready to run the world, with Grande quipping: “We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honour these women and to pour our hearts, our souls, our tears — so many different pairs of lashes.”

With Grande asking to hold her co-star’s hand, Erivo added: “I’m really grateful for this journey that we’ve taken together.”

The pair presented at the event in character-approved looks. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Grammy award-winning artists didn’t sing for the crowd, but did present an extended featurette from the film. The footage featured scenes of Elphaba in the hallways of Shiz University before meeting her new roommate Glinda. With “Popular” and “Defying Gravity” playing in the background, the trailer sees Elphaba donning her trademark black witch hat and coming into her own. Eventually, the pair head to the Emerald City on their adventures.

Universal chair and CEO Donna Langley introduced the film, which ended the studio’s almost two-hour presentation at the event. “The world has loved and celebrated this musical for more than 20 years,” she said. “It’s proof that our future is unlimited, and the Wizard will see you now.”

Also appearing on-stage at the event was Wicked cast members Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh, who plays Shiz University headteacher Madame Morrible. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, was also there.

Wicked: Part One is based on Stephen Schwartz’s musical, itself based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, and set in the fantastical Land of Oz – first seen in L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and the 1939 film adaptation starring Judy Garland.

The origin story follows Elphaba and Glinda as their friendship reaches a crossroads following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

While Elphaba is set on remaining true to herself, Glinda is seduced by the possibilities of popularity and power.

Wicked: Part One, is out 29 November 2024.