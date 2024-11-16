Another drag queen has left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6, with the latest episode sending Charra Tea sashaying away from the show.

The episode saw the queens “glam the fam”, which translates into giving their family members drag queen makeovers.

Charra Tea landed in the bottom two after making over her mother as Mumma Tea, and after a lip sync to “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, she was eliminated from the competition.

Despite going home, Charra Tea thanked all the support she’s had from fans and said that it was “such a special episode to film” with her mother. It was also her mum’s birthday, according to Attitude Magazine.

“I am so thankful to have such incredibly supportive parents and getting to share this experience with my mum was such a special moment,” she wrote on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with Pink News, Charra Tea echoed that sentiment even further in response to a clip of fellow Drag Race UK contestant La Voix’s dad from Thursday’s episode.

The clip featured La Voix’s dad, who was also made over for the challenge, speaking to the panel and giving “praise to everybody” who go through all the “hard work and effort” to be who they are.

@pinknews Drag Race UK fans have praised season six for its emotional impact once again: this time, for a makeover challenge involving the top six’s family members, including one’s instantly iconic 78-year-old father. La Voix’s father gave an emotional message and we sat down with Charra Tea to get her reaction… #dragraceuk #dragrace #dragqueen #rupaul #lgbtqia ♬ Piano music(806606) – Draganov89

“I’m 78 years-old and I hope I’m setting an example for other parents who should equally love their child irrespective of gender or anything,” he said.

Charra Tea said it was admirable that La Voix’s dad was “so accepting and so loving”.

“It’s just amazing because I’m sure there’s some 78 year-olds out there who have a completely different mindset so it’s so magical that they’re able to see someone like them on the screen just being so accepting and hopefully it’ll change some people’s minds about things,” she continued.

The episode was clearly emotional for all the queens, who were able to see their family members and include them in this aspect of their lives.