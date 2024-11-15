Drag Race UK sends another queen packing: ‘Rickrolled by Mama Ru!’

In RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six, episode eight, one queen has been left to sashay away. The latest episode of the series saw yet another elimination, as she admitted she was “Rickrolled by Mama Ru!”

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead for episode eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The Drag Race UK finale is almost in sight, and the pressure is certainly starting to mount on our gorgeous queens. After episode eight’s elimination, just five queens remain in the running for a shot at the coveted Drag Race UK title.

Just so we’re all up to speed, Saki Yew got taken out by a shower, Dita Garbo failed to impress judges in the season’s first acting challenge, Zahirah Zapanta sashayed away in the Hallowe’en Ghoul Group challenge, Kiki Snatch hit the house after a Graham Norton Chat Show challenge and Chanel O’Conor got the chop after Snatch Game. Last week, Actavia was eliminated after her Rusical performance as Spice Girls’ Gerri Halliwell.

In episode eight, the remaining queens were challenged to transform their family members into fellow beauties. With the runway theme “Drag Family Resemblance”, Marmalade won after wowing the judges by transforming her mother into Just Jam.

Charra Tea landed in the bottom two after making over her mother as Mumma Tea and went up against Rileasa Slaves, who turned her sister into Jileasa Slaves. Eventually, Charra Tea was the one to sashay away following a lip sync to “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. The queen was honoured as RuPaul’s “cup of tea” before exiting the stage for the final time.

You may like to watch

In an Instagram post marking her Drag Race UK journey, Charra Tea revealed that the fan support “truly means the world”

“Just got Rick rolled by Mama Ru!,” the performer began. “Well, that’s the end of my journey on @dragraceukbbc and I have loved every single second. Thank you all so much for the amount of love you’ve shown me over the past 8 weeks it truly means the world.”

She continued: “I have had the absolute time of my life and im so PROUD and so grateful for this opportunity. The memories and sisters I’ve made for life are absolutely incredible and i just feel so full of love!

“And what an episode to go home on! This was such a special episode to film with my mummy, I am so thankful to have such incredible supportive parents and getting to share this experience with my mum was such a special moment! LOVE YOU MUM!,” Charra Tea concluded.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC iPlayer from 8pm every Thursday.