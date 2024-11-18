London Theatre Direct launches huge Black Friday sale on West End tickets

A huge Black Friday sale has been launched on West End tickets – and this is everything you need to know.

The annual day of deals takes place on 29 November, but a number of sales have been launched early.

This includes London Theatre Direct, which is home to some of the biggest musicals and plays in the West End.

The theatre website sells tickets for major shows like Hamilton, Mean Girls, Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret and many more.

To mark Black Friday, theatregoers can get their hands on some big discounts from today (18 November), with more offers expected across the rest of the month.

Tina the Musical tickets have been discounted for Black Friday.

They’re all available to buy from the London Theatre Direct website, with no codes needed as the discounts will automatically be applied.

You may like to watch

The sale features exclusive offers on West End shows like Mean Girls, Clueless, Tina the Musical and more, with nearly 50 percent off selected tickets.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best the Black Friday theatre ticket deals below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What Black Friday theatre deals are available?

The London Theatre Direct Black Friday sale is running from 18 November to 8 December. It’s been confirmed that there’s ticket details across 60 venues and more than 200 productions worldwide.

To make it easier, you can choose your preferred show on the London Theatre Direct website and the dates that have been “starred” on the calendar feature the Black Friday tickets.

We’ve also put together a list of some highlights from the London Theatre Direct Black Friday sale:

Hamilton – tickets from £25 on shows Monday to Thursday

Tina the Musical – 37 percent off and no booking fees (for performances until 28 February)

Clueless – 31 percent off an no booking fees on shows Monday to Thursday (between 17 February and 28 March)

Mean Girls – 48 percent off and no booking fees (for selected shows until 2 March)

Why Am I So Single? – 41 percent off all performances (except Saturdays)

Mrs. Doubtfire – 34 percent off (for selected shows until 30 January)

Stranger Things – 31 percent off on shows Tuesday to Friday (for performances until 14 February)

Guys and Dolls – 48 percent off on shows Monday to Wednesday (for performances until 4 December)

101 Dalmatians – 35 percent off all shows between July and August

To shop all of the exclusive deals you can head to pinknews.londontheatredirect.com/tickets/black-friday.