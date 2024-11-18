You’d be forgiven for thinking that Conclave, a film about a papal election, sounds quite sedate – possibly even dull. In fact, it’s so loaded with campness, scandal and sass that many are comparing it to Rupaul’s Drag Race.

Edward Berger’s mystery thriller Conclave largely follows Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes). When the Pope suddenly dies and his successor must be found, the Cardinal finds himself entrenched in secrets and scandals worthy of the werk room. Drag Race: Vatican City, anyone?

Despite its seeming stuffy plot and largely 60+ cast, this film has firmly captured the attention of queer audiences and sparked a host of online memes.

Based on a novel by Robert Harris, it turns out the Roman Catholic Church’s high ranking men going for each other’s throats with full passive aggressive flair is thoroughly entertaining.

One viewer shared:

No one told me that #Conclave is actually about a group of cunty divas fighting for power with more sass than eight seasons of Drag Race put together?!?! Living for these gossiping girlies. Absolutely preposterous. Conclave Untucked when? pic.twitter.com/fn2f2szIpM — David Opie (@DavidOpie) October 31, 2024

“Living for these gossiping girlies. Absolutely preposterous. Conclave Untucked when?”

Conclave’s narrative sees American liberal Aldo Bellini (Stanley Tucci), Italian Cardinal Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto) and Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow) all getting their hands dirty with in-fighting and manipulation as the election draws closer, as they are all vying for the Pope position.

Another viewer noted:

conclave is a 10/10 movie for gasping and gagging. movie version of the “hey girly” message. every time ralph finnes served diva the crowd gasped an a man blew raspberries. I’m a believer — Meredith Renee (@merewilsh) November 12, 2024

Of course, as Conclave reached more far-flung corners of Twitter/X the film underwent the fan edit treatment.

One edit is scored to Charli XCX‘s “Sympathy is a Knife”, featuring Ariana Grande with the lyrics of “it’s a knife when the mean fans hate the nice fans” paired with visuals of glaring clergymen. Frankly, this edit could win an Oscar on its own.

it's a knife when you know they're counting on your mistakes!!



so much drama in this #conclave and i loved every minute of it https://t.co/IdipOgK03z pic.twitter.com/Z18oTWqi0b — camille 📸 (@cargentar) November 5, 2024

Another fan edit sees Cardinal Lawrence strutting across the floor to “Diva” by Beyoncé as votes are counted for a new Pope.

These Pope hopefuls (Popefuls?) are even being compared to reality TV stars from The Real Housewives, as they thrive on the drama and trade secrets in the shadows like it is their life source.

With fans spotlighting how this behinds the scenes Vatican drama is on par with a lip sync battle for the crown, Conclave proves itself to be one of the most surprising films of the year with endless meme content.

In short, the film has garnered quite the reputation. As it should! It’s basically already a camp classic.

With gasp-worthy scenes, bristling tension and gag-worthy takedowns – including one scene where Sister Agnes (Isabella Rossellini) reads some men for filth – Conclave is a piercing take on the internal cogs of religious leadership.

Conclave is set for release in UK cinemas on 29 November.