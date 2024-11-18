Charli XCX has gone full circle as she hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) and performed her track “360” when icon Julia Fox introduced her.

The certified queer icon took to the SNL stage on Saturday night (16 November) when she took on the dual role of host and performer for the NBC sketch comedy show.

In between impersonating both Adele and her Sweat Tour co-star Troye Sivan, Charli served “Brat Summer” realness with performances of “360” and “Sympathy Is a Knife” from her latest album, Brat.

Her first performance was delivered alongside a surprise introduction from Uncut Gems star and Charli’s apparent inspiration for the track, Julia Fox.

Charli donned a black Lou Reed T-shirt, a white mini skirt, knee-high boots, a matching black purse and dark sunglasses for the performance, which took place in front of a lime green backdrop.

The song, of course, references Fox with the lyrics: “When you’re in the mirror, do you like what you see? / When you’re in the mirror, you’re just looking at me. / I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia.”

The track has earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Music Video, with the video featuring a cameo from Fox, as well as fellow it-girls Rachel Sennott, Gabriette, Chloe Cherry, Richie Shazam, Chloë Sevigny, Hari Nef, Emma Chamberlin and Quen Blackwell, and Alex Consani, among others.

Charli was then introduced by SNL cast member Bowen Yang, who donned a “Vroom Vroom” T-shirt, for her following song. The star performed the club classic-banger “Sympathy Is a Knife” whilst dressed in all black.

Elsewhere, Charli’s skits included sarcastic takes on the fashion world, including a depiction of “It Girl Thanksgiving” hosted by Yang’s version of Marc Jacobs, and saw Chloe Fineman playing Fox, while Charli played Victoria Beckham.

The episode also breathed new life into previous sketches, including a follow-up to the bridesmaid’s song performed in Ariana Grande’s episode. The skit saw the bride-to-be turning into a mother-to-be, with her friends recalling her babymoon trip in a parodied version of Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!”.

Elsewhere, Charli’s monologue revealed how she started performing at raves when she was 15 after telling her parents she had swimming lessons “at 2 a.m… In a warehouse full of gays”. In a more self-aware fashion, the icon thanked someone “who has been there for me my entire career… Autotune”.

You can watch Charli XCX’s episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.