Rapper Lil Nas X is back in the spotlight, following the release of his new single “Light Again!”, and a surprise kiss with fellow musician Cody Jon.

Grammy-Award-winner Lil Nas was seen in Studio City in Los Angeles, with his arm wrapped around Jon’s neck, on Saturday (16 November).

In photos originally published by TMZ, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer is shown planting a kiss on Jon’s cheek, with the Australian singer responding with a part-smile, part-grimace. In several of the snaps, Lil Nas is living up to his playful persona by swinging around a pole.

It’s not the first time the two stars have been spotted out and about together, although their last public appearance was in a far more glamorous setting: at Adele’s residency in Las Vegas earlier this month. In a video circulated online, Lil Nas and “Dirty Dancing” singer Jon appeared to be sitting together in the front row of the concert.

Lil Nas came out publicly as gay in 2019, before suggesting last year that is actually “a little bisexual”. But it seemed the star was still firmly in his internet troll era at the time, as he later confirmed that he is “still gay”. Cody Jon, whose debut single “Poison” dropped in 2019, has never spoken publicly about sexuality.

This has been a fairly busy year Lil Nas who also released singles “J Christ”, “Where Do We Go Now?” and “Here We Go.”

