NBA player LaMelo Ball has landed a $100,000 fine for using an “offensive and derogatory” anti-gay slur during a post-game interview.

His coach Charles Lee said on Sunday (17 November) that Ball is “very apologetic” for using the homophobic slur, which the NBA (National Basketball Association) dubbed “an offensive and derogatory comment”.

After his team, the Charlotte Hornets won against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday (16 November), reporter Shannon Spake asked Ball about his team’s defensive strategy against Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo during the game’s final play. Ball’s response included an anti-gay term.

What did LaMelo Ball say?

Fox Sports reports that Ball had been talking about the last play of the game, where Grant Williams successfully defended Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“We loaded up,” Ball said, before adding “no homo” while lowering his voice.

The association fined the 23-year-old the maximum penalty, $100,000, on Sunday before his team played in Cleveland. Coach Lee said during pre-game media availability that he had spoken to Ball.

He said: “As an organization, that is obviously not something we condone. Our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us.

“I spoke to Melo and he’s obviously very apologetic. From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and it’s not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.”

The coach, who is in his first season with the team, added: “He understands what’s going to be expected of him. I look forward to seeing him grow from this moment, but I wanted to start off by saying that we apologise for what happened.

“He and I talked about it and he definitely said, ‘Going forward, I’m going to be better,’ and I want to see that happen,” said Lee. “So for somebody to use those words and say that out of his mouth, we will make sure to hold him accountable to that.”

Ball was not available to speak to reporters before the game.

If this story has affected you, call the LGBT National Help Centre on 888 843 4564 Monday-Friday 1 pm-9 pm Pacific Time or 4 pm-Midnight Eastern Time or on Saturdays 9 am-2 pm Pacific Time or Noon-5 pm Eastern Time.