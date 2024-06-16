The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is a women’s professional basketball league based in the United States, and it’s a hotbed of LGBTQ+ representation amongst players.

Currently, amongst the 12 teams, there are 42 out and proud LGBTQ+ players in the WNBA for the 2024 season. In fact, all but one team features openly queer players – an impressive feat in the sporting world!

The WNBA has long been proud of its LGBTQ+ players. A decade ago, the WNBA launched its Pride campaign and became the first professional sports league in the US to openly reach out to LGBTQ+ fans.

Amongst the WNBA rosters for the 2024 season, Phoenix Mercury is the team with the most gay players. In this season, six members of their team are LGBTQ+.

Though a few queer basketball players have retired ahead of this season or not made the roster, there has also been an influx of LGBTQ+ newcomers.

Chicago Sky is at the opposite end of the table. Currently, there are no out LGBTQ+ players in their team.

Here’s a rundown of every team and their queer athletes:

Atlanta Dream

Aerial Powers – Joining the team this year, Powers is a lesbian star in the basketball world, she was selected as a USA representative in the World University Games.

Crystal Dangerfield – the Dallas Wings traded Dangerfield to Atlanta Dream in exchange for a 2025 draft pick. Dangerfield is a renowned point guard, having been playing since she was 5.

Jordin Canada plays for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA. (Daniel Pockett/Getty)

Jordin Canada – A two-time WNBA championship winner, Canada is a point guard known for her playmaking, speed and crossover skills.

Asia ‘AD’ Durr – The Atlanta guard uses they/them pronouns. The Atlanta guard is believed to be the second active WNBA player to publicly use an alternative to she/her pronouns. Layshia Clarendon was reportedly the first.

Chicago Sky

There are currently no publicly LGBTQ+ players in the Chicago Sky team.

Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas – A formidable forward, Thomas holds records for her impressive player performance. In 2021, she announced she was dating teammate DeWanna Bonner, they got engaged in July 2023.

DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun. (Ethan Miller/Getty)

DeWanna Bonner – engaged to Thomas, Bonner is a two-time WNBA champion and a five-time WNBA All-Star. Previously married to former WNBA star Candice Dupree, Bonner shares 6-year-old twins.

DiJonai Carrington – Drafted by Connecticut Sun in 2021, Carrington is a shooting guard to look out for as she rises within the team’s ranks.

Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale – A cherished point guard, basketball isn’t her only venture. Ogunbowale is recognisable for her stint on Dancing with the Stars. Partnered with dancer Gleb Savchenko, Ogunbowale placed 7th.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal – Making her WNBA debut after being on the bench last summer with a knee injury, Sénéchal is the Wings’ guard to watch.

Natasha Howard of the Dallas Wings. (Cooper Neill/Getty)

Natasha Howard – With 10 years of experience under her belt, the Dallas forward is a three-time Champion and in 2019, she was crowned the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Sevgi Uzun – The Turkish basketball player joins the Dallas Wings this year after an extensive career in Turkey where she’s consistently won championship titles since 2021. The 26-year-old plays in the point guard position for both her Turkish league team Fenerbahçe and in the WNBA.

Indiana Fever

Erica Wheeler – Wheeler made her way into the WNBA in 2015. Overseas, she’s competed in teams in Turkey and Poland.

NaLyssa Smith – Smith has been with Indiana Fever for two years now. She is in a relationship with DiJonai Carrington from the Connecticut Sun.

Las Vegas Aces

Emma Cannon – The forward has been tied to several league teams but she’s now landed at Las Vegas Aces. Cannon joined the league in 2017 and has also played overseas for Germany, Australia, Russia, Hungary and Turkey.

Sydney Colson – Colson, a point guard, is a two-time WNBA champion. She is particularly memorable for her viral “night, night,” celebration after the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship against New York Liberty.

Sydney Colson for Las Vegas Aces. (Ethan Miller/Getty)

Chelsea Gray – Gray is a three-time WNBA champion and a five-time WNBA All-Star. She is married to former Long Beach State player Tipesa Moorer.

Kierstan Bell – Bell joined the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and has since won two WNBA championships with the team. She may be a new player, but she’s certainly one to watch!

Los Angeles Sparks

Layshia Clarendon – Clarendon joined the Sparks in 2022. They became the first openly non-binary WNBA player and the first active WNBA player to have top surgery.

Layshia Clarendon for the Los Angeles Sparks. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Julie Allemand – originally from Belgium, Allemand is a lesbian. She competed in the Tokyo Olympics but then had to pause her involvement in the 2021 season, citing mental health struggles.

Minnesota Lynx

Cecilia Zandalasini – The Italian basketball forward was crowned the MVP of the 2016 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship for Women. She also played for Virtus Bologna of the Italian LBF and the Italian national team.

Courtney Williams – This year, Williams signed a two-year guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Lynx having been in the league since 2016.

Kayla McBride – The Lynx’s shooting guard has been with the team since 2021 having previously been drafted by San Antonio Stars and Las Vegas Aces.

Natisha Hiedeman plays for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA. (Ethan Miller/Getty)

Natisha Hiedeman – Hiedeman was drafted to the Lynx team in 2019 and also works as an assistant coach for Penn State. In 2021, Hiedeman announced her engagement to Connecticut Sun teammate Jasmine Thomas.

Alanna Smith – the Australian player has been part of the league for 5 years but this will be her first season with the Lynx. Smith was a member of the Australian Women’s basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart – Stewart, nicknamed Stewie, is with New York Liberty for her second year. She is married to former WNBA and EuroLeague Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay, they dated while teammates at Dynamo Kursk. They have two children together.

Courtney Vandersloot of the New York Liberty. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Courtney Vandersloot – With an impressive 13 years of experience in the league, Vandersloot has spent the bulk of her career with Chicago Sky. Vandersloot married her former Chicago Sky teammate Allie Quigley in 2019.

Jonquel Jones – the Bahamas player joined the WNBA in 2016. She played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian League but left after the invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Jones got engaged to her girlfriend.

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner – a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a six-time WNBA All-Star, Grier is a basketball champion. In 2022, she was arrested in Russia on drug smuggling charges. Grier is married to Cherelle Watson and the pair are expecting a baby together.

Brittney Griner for the Phoenix Mercury team. (Christian Petersen/Getty)

Diana Taurasi – A point guard and shooting guard, Taurasi’s basketball career in the WNBA began in 2004. She’s won three WNBA championships, five Olympic gold medals and she has been selected to ten WNBA All-Star teams. Taurasi was voted WNBA’s Top 15 Players of All Time by fans. Taurasi is married to former teammate Penny Taylor, with whom she has two children.

Kahleah Copper – a new member of Phoenix Mercury, Cooper has previously played for Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky. For the latter, she was named a WNBA All-Star.

Natasha Cloud – Cloud won her first WNBA championship in 2019 but forged the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic and concerns over racism. Cloud is married to professional softball player, Aleshia Ocasio.

Natasha Mack – Mack was first drafted into the WNBA in 2021 by the Chicago Sky team. For 2024, the forward player is part of the Phoenix Mercury squad.

Sug Sutton – Joining the WNBA in 2020, Sutton has signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury team. Sutton has previously posted a sweet dedication to her girlfriend for her birthday.

Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd – In 2021, Loyd was part of the USA team that won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics as a point guard and shooting guard. She has also played basketball in leagues in Turkey, Korea and Spain.

Jordan Horston – Seattle Storm’s point guard and shooting guard made their debut last year. In 2023, Houston was awarded the honour of the WNBA All-Rookie Team, voted on by head coaches.

Sami Whitcomb – The Australian shooting guard made her debut in the WNBA in 2017. She married her longtime partner in 2017 and the couple had their marriage recognised in Australia when same-sex marriage laws changed. In 2020, the pair had their first child.

Victoria Vivians – Having been with Indiana Fever since 2018, Vivians is now with Seattle Storm as a shooting guard. She has worked with local organisations and youth groups to support LGBTQ+ homelessness.

Washington Mystics

Brittney Sykes – Sykes’s recent Instagram post describes her as a “proud member & advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community”. She married Alex Sykes in California in 2008 and the couple had twins together.

Emily Engstler – The basketball small forward player joined the Washington Mystics this year after not making the final roster last year after appearing in the preseason. Outside of the USA, Engstler played for the French team Flammes Carolo Basket.

Stefanie Dolson of the Washington Mystics. (G Fiume/Getty)

Stefanie Dolson – Dolson came out in 2016, in an interview with ESPN she shared: “Not everyone in the WNBA needs to be out, but I feel called to lead an authentic life in the open.” Dolson was part of Team USA in 2021 which won the first Olympic gold medal in 3×3 basketball.

Elena Delle Donne – With 10 years of experience in the league, Delle Donne is an experienced forward guard. Delle Donne married her longtime girlfriend Amanda Clifton in November 2017.

Christyn Williams – A guard for the Washington Mystics, Williams is one of the most decorated high school basketball players in history and she garnered national attention after winning the 2018 WBCA National Player of the Year award.