Australian Football League (AFL) player Lance Collard has landed the longest suspension for homophobic behaviour in AFL history for using “multiple” anti-gay slurs. He is the third Aussie rules player this year to be punished for homophobic language.

The 19-year-old St Kilda forward allegedly directed anti-gay abuse towards Williamstown opponents during a second-tier Victorian Football League game on 13 July. Reports which surfaced following the game say Collard uttered the offensive homophobic language as many as 10 times while playing for Sandringham.

The athlete was later investigated by the AFL Integrity Unit, which issued the six-match ban. The punishment marks the longest suspension for homophobic abuse in AFL history.

The AFL found that Collard used “unprompted and highly offensive homophobic slurs”, stating that the player pleaded guilty to the offences. A statement from his club read that Collard was “incredibly remorseful” and would “fully accept the consequences” of his actions.

“What I did doesn’t represent my values, or the values of the club,” he said. “I have apologized to the Williamstown players who were impacted by my behaviour, and unreservedly reiterate that apology to anyone else my conduct affected.”

Given that fellow AFL players Wil Powell, Jeremy Finlayson, and North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson uttered similar slurs during matches this year, chief executive Andrew Dillon was asked whether the league “has a homophobia problem”.

“I don’t think we do but I think language of the type that has been used is not acceptable in any forum, let alone a footy field,” he said.

“We will continue to sanction players, first of all educate players and then sanction players if they transgress.

“It’s something we want to continue to work on with the players and you’ll see sanctions increase until we don’t have it anymore.”

The AFL has faced backlash following the string of recent homophobic incidents, with LGBTQ+ advocates, including gay Australian rugby league legend Ian Roberts, calling on the league to introduce education programmes for players and officials.