Kehlani announces UK and European dates on the 'Crash World Tour'.

Kehlani has announced international dates on her Crash Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take the tour to venues in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia in early 2025.

The singer has confirmed a string of shows across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Vienna and Manchester in January.

Plus Kehlani will headline their biggest ever UK show at London’s O2 Arena on 29 January as part of the tour.

The Crash Tour will then head to Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and more in early 2025 before an Australian and New Zealand leg.

This will begin on 15 March in Perth and head to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and finish up in Auckland on 23 March.

It’ll be in support of her fourth studio album, also entitled Crash, which feature singles “After Hours”, “Next 2 U” and the title track.

The LP was recently nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 67th Grammy Awards, and the singer is currently on the US leg of the tour.

Ahead of Kehlani tickets going on sale for the international dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Kehlani tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the shows in the UK and Europe go on sale from 12pm local time on 22 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.at / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.fr.

Presale tickets for Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe go on sale at 12pm local time on 20 November. Fans can access this with the code ’25CRASH’.

The general sale for Australia and New Zealand tickets then takes place from 12pm local time on 22 November.

For tickets to the shows in Asia you can find out pre and general sale info from kehlani.com/tour.