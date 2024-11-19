LGBTQ+ organisation Chelsea Pride has spoken out about homophobic abuse aimed at footballers Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis after the pair announced they are expecting a baby.

The LGBTQ+ supporter group, which is affiliated with Chelsea Football Club, has thrown its support behind Chelsea forward Kerr and West Ham midfielder Mewis after they announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2023, shared via a joint post: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!” Their Monday (18 November) announcement saw pictures of the couple kissing and holding ultrasound images of their pending arrival, as well as a photo of Mewis’ baby bump.

While their post garnered supportive comments from fellow Matildas players like Mary Fowler and Mackenzie Arnold, they were also subjected to hateful comments.

Taking to X following the post, Chelsea Pride wrote in support: “Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society.

“It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity,” the organisation wrote.

It continued: “Over the weekend and today, our club was forced to shut down comments and even delete posts, posts that should have been shining moments of joy, from the powerful symbolism of Rainbow Laces to the incredible news that Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis will welcome a child in 2025.

“‘No to Hate’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s a battle cry. It’s a reminder that we must keep fighting for what is right, for true acceptance, and for a game that embraces everyone without exception.”

If this story has affected you, call Galop on 0800 999 5428 Monday–Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm, Friday 10 am to 4 pm, or email [email protected] at any time.