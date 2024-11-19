Tate McRae ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour

Tate McRae recently announced a headline world tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will embark on the Miss Possessive Tour in 2025, performing her biggest shows to date.

She’ll headline her first ever arena shows in Europe, beginning on 7 May in Lisbon.

The tour will then head to the likes of Madrid, Antwerp, Dublin, London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Prague and Zurich across May and June.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming third studio album, So Close To What, which is due for release on 21 February.

The album features singles “it’s ok i’m ok” and “2 hands” and the singer told fans: “Making this album has been the most beautiful and exciting journey & i cannot wait to finally share it with you.”

You may like to watch

Ahead of Tate McRae tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Tate McRae ticket prices for her UK and European tour?

Following a presale it’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at the following for the singer’s Miss Possessive Tour in the UK are:

Seated – £44.10 / £55.10 / £66.35 / £77.60 / £88.85

General admission standing – £66.35

Pit standing – £100

VIP – £300

While tickets for her European shows are expected to be the following:

Seated – 48,25€ – 109,25€

General admission standing – 77,00€

Pit standing – 105,75€

VIP – 360,00€

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 22 November via ticketmaster.com / ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de.

For other European shows, you can check your local listing below.