Gay, lesbian and bisexual people vape at significantly higher rates than their heterosexual counterparts, a report from the surgeon general has revealed.

According to the report, published on Tuesday (19 November), close to 38 per cent of GLB adults in the US have tried e-cigarettes or vaping, compared with just 16.5 per cent of their straight peers, with bisexuals the most likely to have done so, at 46.7 per cent. For gay men, the figure was 31.8 per cent and 26.7 per cent for lesbians.

The data, drawn from between 2019 and 2021, revealed that queer teenagers and young adults were also more likely to vape. More than 56 per cent of high-school students who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual reported trying e-cigarettes, compared with 49.8 per cent of straight pupils.

Kristy Marynak, a senior science adviser at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a co-editor of the 837-page report, told NBC News: “Tobacco use is a singular health threat to LGBTQAI+ communities.

“This report finds that nearly one in five of all deaths in the United States [is] caused by tobacco, and it shines a light on the disproportionate burden borne by certain communities, including LGBTQAI+ communities.”

While there isn’t much research into the long-term health risks of vaping, given that the products are relatively new, experts have warned that the nicotine in e-cigarettes was still highly addictive.

Dr Scott Hadland, the chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Boston’s Mass General for Children, told NBC that LGBTQ+ people use tobacco products and e-cigarettes at higher rates because of “long-standing stigma” within healthcare.

“LGBTQ+ people might be afraid to present for care to help support their quit attempts,” he said. “They might be afraid to talk to their doctor about it because they’re afraid to go to the doctor in general.”

The report on the use of vapes echoed previous reports which showed that lesbian, gay and bisexual people were disproportionately likely to suffer from mental-health conditions or have substance-abuse issues.

The report, published last year, revealed that LGB people in the US were more likely than their straight counterparts to face suicidal thoughts, mental-health conditions, including depression, and substance-abuse issues, including binge drinking. About one-third of bi men and women and gay men reported having experienced a substance-abuse disorder in the previous 12 months – possibly because “sexual minorities experience unique stressors”.

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.

