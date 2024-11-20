Black-clad celebrities descended on St Mary the Virgin Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, for One Direction star Liam Payne’s funeral today (20 November).

The singer, who was 31, died after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on 16 October. The police had responded to calls from hotel staff about a man who appeared to be under the influence of “drugs and alcohol” and was found “trashing [his] room”.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office subsequently announced that three people have been charged in connection with the singer’s death.

It was initially believed that the funeral would take place in Liam Payne’s hometown of Wolverhampton, however it has been held in Amersham, close to where Payne lived in a rented £5 million Buckinghamshire mansion to be nearer to his son, Bear, who he shared with ex-partner Cheryl.

Cheryl was present at the funeral service, as was Liam Payne’s most recent girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who was accompanied by model Damien Hurley – son of Liz Hurley.

Cheryl Tweedy leaves after attending the funeral service of Liam Payne, at a St Mary’s church in Amersham (Getty)

Liam Payne’s bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were also in attendance – along with Simon Cowell, who originally put the band together on The X Factor.

He first auditioned in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon” with judge Simon Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

Liam Payne’s coffin was dark blue and topped with white roses. It arrived for the funeral service on a horse-drawn carriage, along with a floral arrangement spelling out the word “daddy”. On the other side, another arrangement spelled out the word “son.”

Kate Cassidy (L) and model Damian Hurley arrives with Kate Cassidy arrive to attend the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne (Getty)

Cheryl’s Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh also attended the service, along with former professional footballer Robbie Keane as well as TV and radio presenters including James Corden, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, Scott Mills, and Adrian Chiles.

Some fans gathered respectfully near the church to pay their respects, but did not crowd family or friends attending the funeral, according to reports.

Many tributes also poured in from around the world. Transport For London workers Jeremy Chopra and Ian Redpath, collectively known as All On The Board, also marked the day by updating their famous whiteboard.

Rest in peace Liam Payne. Sending so much love to your family and friends today. You will always be missed, forever loved and never forgotten. #LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/upcibLIPcy — All On The Board (@allontheboard) November 20, 2024

Following his death, Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates all paid emotional tributes to their friend.

Niall Horan, who met up with Payne in Argentina shortly before his death, wrote:

“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a litetime.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.

“My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno.

“Love you brother. Nialler.”