BRIT awards pay tribute to Liam Payne

The 2025 BRIT awards took time away from the ceremony to pay tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically died last year, with a message from presenter Jack Whitehall.

Whitehall began the tribute by remembering Payne’s contribution to the awards ceremony over the years, calling him “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world”.

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” Whitehall said.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.”

“We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

A video then played on screen showing clips of the singer with his family, as well as footage of his start on The X Factor and his journey as a member of One Direction.

Payne was a regular attendee of the BRITs, performing at the ceremony several times. He won seven BRITs when he was in One Direction and was nominated for two BRIT awards after going solo.

He died in October 2024, aged 31, in Buenos Aires after attending the concert of former bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne died after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel and was said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

You may like to watch

Following the tribute at the BRITs, his family released a statement criticising the persistent “attention and speculation” in the press about Payne’s death and saying that it has exacerbated their suffering.

“The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so,” the statement said.

“This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over. We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.”

They added: “Liam, you are so loved and missed.”