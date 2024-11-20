Steps musical Here & Now announces UK and Ireland tour dates

Steps musical Here & Now is embarking on its first ever UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The show, which features the music of the noughties pop icons, will stop off at venues in 2025 and 2026.

It had its premiere in Birmingham earlier this month, where it became the venue’s fastest selling show of all time.

The group appeared at last night’s (19 November) performance at The Alexandra Theatre to announce the upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

“We couldn’t let the party finish here in Birmingham, so we have some very exciting news. We’re very proud to say that our musical Here & Now will kick off a tour next year!”, the group told the crowd.

It will begin on 29 August in Aylesbury and head to the likes of Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Sheffield and Liverpool throughout 2025.

The tour will then continue into 2026 with shows in Belfast, Cardiff, York, Edinburgh, Blackpool, Hull and Leeds.

Here & Now takes audiences to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, “where it’s Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone’s dancing in the aisles”.

“But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a ‘happy ever after’? Or does love have other plans in store,” the synopsis reads.

It features beloved hits by the band including “Stomp”, “Better Best Forgotten”, “Tragedy” and “Deeper Shade of Blue” to name a few.

The show is produced by the group and Pete Waterman, with an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.

Ahead of Here & Now tickets going on sale for the UK and Ireland tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When do tickets go on sale for the Here & Now tour?

Tickets for shows in Aylesbury, Manchester, Glasgow, Woking, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Brighton, York, Oxford, Edinburgh and Milton Keynes will be available to buy from ATG Tickets.

Tickets for other shows go on sale across November and at later dates. You can check your local listing below for more details.