Watch exclusive first performance from Steps musical Here & Now

With just weeks to go until the world premiere of the new official Steps musical, PinkNews can exclusively reveal a clip of the first behind-the-scenes performance.

Written by playwright and Steps mega-fan Shaun Kitchener and directed by The Great British Bake Off Musical’s Rachel Kavanaugh, Here & Now is based on all the best-loved hits by one of the UK’s most successful pop groups.

The “hilarious and heart-warming” new show follows Caz (Elf The Musical’s Rebecca Lock), an employee at seafront supermarket Better Best Bargains, who is stomping her way towards a summer to remember with her colleagues.

“But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy,” the official synopsis says.

“Have they all lost their chance of a ‘happy ever after’? Who knows what love has in store.”

Soul singer Sharlene Hector is Vel, The Time Traveller’s Wife star Hiba Elchikhe plays Neeta, and Vampire Academy‘s Blake Patrick Anderson is Robbie. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fan-favourite River Medway also features, as Jem.

In the first behind-the-scenes footage, as the show prepares to open at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on 9 November, Lock performs a piano rendition of the 1998 Steps hit “Heartbeat”.

It’s just a small taste of the group’s back catalogue that fans can expect to hear in Here & Now, including “5, 6, 7, 8”, “Better Best Forgotten”, and “Last Thing On My Mind”.

The new show has received the stamp of approval from the five members of Steps, Ian “H” Watkins, Faye Tozer, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, and Lee Latchford-Evans.

“We’ve been lucky to do many things together as a band, but the question we get asked again and again is: ‘where is the Steps musical?’ Well… it’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited,” they said.

The Steps musical premieres next month. (Supplied)

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the show’s limited, world premiere run at ATG Tickets.

Here & Now will arrive in London’s West End at a future, as-yet-unannounced date.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.