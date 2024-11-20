Tate McRae announces extra dates on her 2025 North American tour

Tate McRae has announced extra dates on her 2025 tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline more shows on her Miss Possessive Tour across North America due to demand.

She’s added shows in Vancouver, Toronto, Boston, New York, Orlando and Inglewood as part of the tour.

Announcing the extra dates on social media, the singer said: “Overwhelmed with gratitude I love u guys.”

She confirmed the tour earlier this month which is also heading to venues across South America, the UK and Europe.

It’ll mark her biggest headline tour to date and will be in support of her upcoming third studio album, So Close To What.

The LP will feature singles “it’s ok i’m ok” and “2 hands” and will be released on 21 February.

The North American leg will begin on 4 August in Vancouver and stop off at arenas across US and Canada, wrapping up in Los Angeles on 27 September.

Ahead of tickets going on general sale for Tate McRae’s tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all shows, including the new dates, go on general sale 11am local time via ticketmaster.com.

A number of presales are currently taking place. This includes an American Express presale via Ticketmaster and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

You can find out more via your local listing below.

This is the North American leg of Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour, with the newly added dates in bold: