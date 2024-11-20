N-Dubz star and former The X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos has opened up about identifying as demisexual – meaning experiencing attraction only after forming a close emotional relationship – during a frank conversation on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking to her fellow campmates on the ITV reality show, the “Young” singer, 36, spoke about being “a bit demisexual” as she feels she needs a “really close emotional bond” with someone in order to find them sexually attractive.

“I’m not really a dater. Even though I’ve been on [exclusive dating app Raya], I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone on there,” she explained.

“I’m proper guarded. I’ll speak to people and then I’ll drag it out and I won’t actually go on the dates and then I’ll get a red flag and be like, ‘Bye see ya.’”

She continued: “I feel like I’m a bit demisexual. I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone. It doesn’t necessarily need to feel like my future husband [but] I’ve met you for a reason, I can teach you things and you can teach me things. I need meaning. I need real depth.

“I’m a slow, slow burner. I’ve been celibate for over three years. It is what it is,” she added.

During the conversation with McFly band member Danny Jones, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, and gay Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, Tulisa went on to explain her experience of celibacy.

“I don’t feel like there’s any feeling to it. I’m not an overly sexualised person. For me it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and wanting to express my feelings for them in that way,” she shared.

“The thought of just shagging someone or going out and meeting someone makes me feel physically sick… if you’re everyone’s cup of tea, you’re a mug.”

What’s the meaning of demisexual?

Demisexuality falls under the asexuality bracket on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. It refers to people who do not experience primary sexual attraction to others based on immediate physical characteristics.

Instead, people who identify as demisexual require a deeper emotional bond with someone in order to find them sexually attractive.

For example, someone who is demisexual is unlikely to find someone walking down the street attractive, as an emotional bond between them hasn’t been developed.

However, despite Tulisa’s experience, being demisexual does not equate to having to be celibate.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

