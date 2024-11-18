Official king of the gays Rylan Clark has defended Tulisa Contostavlos against cruel body shaming comments from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers.

The premiere of the new season kicked off on Sunday (17 November), introducing us to the new camp lineup, including Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account” Rooney, but commenters online were seemingly more focused on posting mean comments about former X Factor judge Tulisa’s appearance.

The 36-year-old N-Dubz star joins fellow celebs McFly singer Danny Jones and Loose Women’s GK Barry in the jungle for this season.

Alongside cocktails of blended bull penis and fish eyes, the show saw Tulisa paired with Coronation Street‘s Alan Halsall. Together they led Team Red to win the show’s first challenge and they were crowned camp leaders.

As the episode played out, Rylan took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn people against making degrading and nasty comments about his The X Factor pal’s appearance. He competed on the show in 2012, when Tulisa was a judge.

“YES 2012 come throughhhhhhh,” Rylan posted with an image of Tulisa showing off her “The Female Boss” forearm tattoo, backing her on the show.

Also before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years so let’s not make shit jokes about her on twitter yeah x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) November 17, 2024

It wasn’t just Rylan supporting Tulisa, many online also had her back as she made her way into the camp.

“Me liking every tweet defending Tulisa,” one user posted with a video of a line of people slamming slot machine buttons.

Others praised Tulisa’s game play, keeping her cards close to her chest will seemingly help her go far – one fan noted: “Tulisa refusing to say what she’s scared of, this is why she was the female boss, the first smart contestant this show has ever seen.”

Before heading Down Under, Tulisa appeared on Olivia Attwood’s podcast So Wrong It’s Right where she explained that she hadn’t had “any surgery until recently… only fillers” in her face to “balance out the symmetry.”

She noted that she did this after having Bell’s palsy, a type of paralysis that temporarily affects the ability to control the facial muscles.

Tulisa explained she had begun getting fillers several years ago which caused her face to become inflamed and swollen, which she says made her a recluse. She first shared her experience with Bell’s palsy in 2020, following her diagnosis.

“I had a massive burst of inflammation and it went down but my whole face dropped,” she said of the time.

“I couldn’t move it, my face remained like that for seven months, I didn’t go out, I just hid in the house.

“That was very stressful and my face still wasn’t right so I started getting fillers to balance out the symmetry.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs every day on ITV1, STV and ITVX, followed each night by I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked on ITV2 and ITVX.