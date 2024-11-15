I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back and there will be LGBTQ+ celebs fighting to be the king or queen of the jungle on ITV when the 2024 series kicks off on Sunday (17 November).

The new line-up includes Coleen “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account” Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse but there are also two LGBTQ+ legends heading to the jungle.

Loose Women‘s GK Barry

Grace Keeling, aka GK Barry, is a 25-year-old internet personality. She’s known for hosting the Saving Grace podcast, where she interviews celebrities and influencers, and discusses pop culture.

You may also recognise her as the youngest panellist on ITV’s daytime show Loose Women.

She identifies as bisexual but had, up to recently, kept details of her relationship private, other than confirming she was now with a woman.

GK Barry has left her girlfriend a cardboard cutout of herself. (Karwai Tang/Getty)

Having referred to her girlfriend only as Eyelashes in the past, it has recently been “confirmed” that the mystery woman is Ipswich Town footballer Ella Rutherford.

After landing Down Under, the fifth celeb to do so, Barry said the “flight was horrendous” and that she had downed a bottle of wine. “I am here to go to a retreat, just one with nature,” she said with her classic comedic tone, dripping with sarcasm.

Asked if she had been camping before, she replied: “No, God forbid. When you are missing home and all you want is your comfort people, [it] will be hard if they are not there.

“But my girlfriend is very excited for me and thinks I will do really well. I got her a cardboard cut out of me so it’s not weird when I am away.”

BBC Radio 1’s Dean McCullough

Dean McCullough is a radio presenter from Northern Ireland who is known as a co-host of BBC Radio 1’s afternoon show, alongside Vicky Hawkesworth.

He previously presented a show on Gaydio and is a regular on Big Brother: Late & Live. He has stated that he realised he was gay as a small boy, around the age of 11.

The jungle could be tough for Dean McCullough who admitted being petrified of everything. (Karwai Tang/Getty)

When he touched down at Brisbane airport, McCullough, now 32, said he was “petrified of everything”, adding: “I have travelled the world, I have backpacked, taught in orphanages and I gone through the mill several times. But now it’s time to start a new chapter and learn a bit more about who I am. A three-week therapy session is the perfect way to describe this!

“I don’t shy away from emotion. I am happy to have some deep and meaningful chats and share parts of my life I haven’t shared before, how I got to Radio 1, my coming out experience and things people don’t know about me.

“If the time is right and it feels correct, I am more than happy to share.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is due to begin at 9pm on Sunday (17 November) on ITV1 and ITVX.

